Two Arrested After Aggravated Burglaries In Gore

Eastern Southland Police with assistance from Gore CIB and Invercargill Armed Offender Squad executed several search warrants in the Gore area last night in relation to a incident that occurred at a residential Gore address over the weekend.

As a result two men, a 21-year-old and 19-year-old, have been arrested and charged with aggravated burglary.

They have been held in custody overnight and will appear before the Invercargill district Court today.

