Two Arrested After Aggravated Burglaries In Gore
Thursday, 11 March 2021, 1:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Eastern Southland Police with assistance from Gore CIB
and Invercargill Armed Offender Squad executed several
search warrants in the Gore area last night in relation to a
incident that occurred at a residential Gore address over
the weekend.
As a result two men, a 21-year-old and
19-year-old, have been arrested and charged with aggravated
burglary.
They have been held in custody overnight and
will appear before the Invercargill district Court
today.
