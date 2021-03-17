Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Independent Reports Recommend Considerations Following Kaikorai Fish Deaths

Wednesday, 17 March 2021, 5:15 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

The Otago Regional Council (ORC) has received two independent reports into fish deaths in the lower Kaikorai Lagoon, which followed the mechanical opening of the coastal mouth by ORC contractors as a flood mitigation.

ORC commissioned the two reports because of its dual role as operator and regulator, in order to keep those powers separate: one on the cause of the fish deaths for the engineering team by Ryder Environmental, and one by Wynn Williams reviewing the compliance investigation.

Both reports are supplied.

Engineering review

The independent expert review by Ryder Environmental could not establish a factual cause and effect relationship associated with the deaths, but makes recommendations to minimise environmental risks from the activity.

ORC engineering mechanically opened the Kaikorai coastal mouth as a flood mitigation before the deaths were reported.

The review by Ryder Environmental found that this timing suggested the opening may have played a role in the fish deaths, but there was no strong evidence to support a cause and effect relationship.

General Manager Operations Gavin Palmer said the engineering team will take the suggestions for minimising any environmental risk associated with this activity on board.

“While it is impossible to establish a concrete scientific link between opening the coastal mouth and the fish deaths in the Kaikorai, it is always a concern when a significant fish kill occurs, hence our commitment to determining whether our works may or may not have contributed.

“The independent report suggests a series of considerations for future coastal mouth openings, particularly around the timing of these activities. These include monitoring dissolved oxygen and water temperature levels, coinciding openings with incoming tides and rainfall, and aiming to open coastal mouths on windy days and in cooler conditions. We are incorporating these considerations into our future flood mitigation activities,” Dr Palmer said.

Compliance review

As the relevant regulatory body, ORC’s compliance team also commissioned an independent review of the compliance investigation by Wynn Williams, to determine in particular whether the engineering team’s conduct was a permitted activity under the Regional Plan: Coast, or if it may have constituted an RMA offence.

Chief Executive Sarah Gardner said the independent review backed up the findings of ORC’s compliance team.

“The findings of the Wynn Williams review largely align with the assessment by compliance staff, that the opening of the coastal mouth was a permitted activity and that the opening of the coastal mouth was a likely contributing factor to the fish deaths.

“The review notes that ORC’s investigation into the fish deaths was ‘thorough, timely and sound’, and backs up the conclusions of that investigation,” Mrs Gardner said.

The Wynn Williams review offers further recommendations for ORC to consider, including consultation with Fish and Game when works are to be undertaken to open coastal mouths.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Myanmar Coup And The Immense, Enduring Success Of BTS

During yesterday’s protests in Myanmar over 50 demonstrators were shot dead, one police officer died, and several Chinese owned factories were set on fire. Among other things, this escalation marked a tactical shift by the democracy movement. Until recently, the passive, resistance of the protesters was an appeal to foreign powers to do something significant to bring the military junta to heel, and to give the country’s imperfect experiment with democratic rule an opportunity to resume... More>>


 



Ipsos: NZer's Concerns About Housing Soar

In 2018, Ipsos New Zealand started tracking the key issues facing New Zealand. In February 2021, three in five (60%) New Zealanders rated housing as a top issue; more than twice as many than any other issue... More>>


Christchurch Mosques Attack, Two Years Later: PM Speech At Ko Tātou, Tātou – We Are One: National Remembrance Service For The March 15 Mosque Attack

On Monday, it will be two years since 51 New Zealanders’ lives were taken in the most tragic and horrific way.
As I sat and tried to write the words to accompany our presence in this place, I was at a loss.
Much has been said, but words, despite their healing power, will never change what happened that day... More>>

ALSO:


Auckland: Move To Alert Level 1

Auckland will move to COVID-19 Alert Level 1 at midday today, Friday 12 March.
This follows six days of Auckland being at Level 2, with seven days prior to that at Level 3, after 15 positive community cases emerged outside managed isolation facilities... More>>

ALSO:

Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 