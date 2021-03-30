Auckland Councillors Hold Ports Board To Account Following Damning Independent Health And Safety Report

Significant improvements at Ports of Auckland are needed, say seven Auckland Councillors following the release of an independent health and safety review that was initiated by Auckland Council.

In response to the review, conducted by Construction Health and Safety New Zealand (CHASNZ), which has found systemic failings in the areas of health and safety, risk management and organisational culture, the councillors issued the following statement:

“We support Mayor Goff in calling for greater accountability and in demanding a safe workplace for our Port workers.

Councillors are the custodians of the port on behalf of the people of Auckland. As shareholders, we are outraged at the findings of this report. We find it disgraceful that the Board has not provided a safe workplace for its workers.

We find this damning report a reflection of unacceptable health and safety practices. This is a sensitive workplace for many workers, who are in a high-risk environment. As shareholders, we will hold the POAL board to account for the poor record of health and safety at the Port and insist on action to implement these report recommendations.”

Basic relationships that contribute hugely to health and safety have broken down. We are committed to building our governance relationship with the Ports of Auckland. This must be reflected with improved relationships between management, the union and workers at the Port.

Councillor Shane Henderson (Waitakere)

Co-signed by: Josephine Bartley, Councillor (Maungakiekie-Tāmaki Ward); Efeso Collins, Councillor (Manukau Ward); Cathy Casey, Councillor (Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa Ward); Richard Hills, Councillor (North Shore Ward); Pippa Coom, Councillor (Waitematā & Gulf Ward), Cr Chris Darby (North Shore Ward)

