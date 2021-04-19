Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hawke’s Bay Fallen Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Anzac Service Details Released

Monday, 19 April 2021, 1:40 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

Anzac Day commemorations to be held at Hawke’s Bay Fallen Soldier’s Memorial Hospital this Sunday are expected to draw large crowds.

Hawke’s Bay DHB Lead Hospital Chaplain Reverend Barbara Walker QSO says this year’s service will not only be extra special for many members of the community who missed out on paying their respects last year due to COVID-19 lockdown, but it will be particularly poignant for her personally – it will be the last Anzac service she presides over before retiring later this year.

Hawke’s Bay Fallen Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital was officially opened by the Minister of Health, Hon. JA Young on Anzac Day April 25 1928. Since then, as the official war memorial for Hastings, the hospital has hosted a public ceremony each Anzac Day.

“As the only Fallen Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital in New Zealand, it has been a privilege and honour to be involved in facilitating these Anzac Day services with the DHB for the past 12 years,” said Reverend Walker.

“Each service is always well attended, poignant and special, though last year because of lockdown it was even more unique because we conducted the service over the intercom in the hospital,” she said.

Reverend Walker said this year’s service, which starts at 10am outside the hospital’s chapel, includes guest speakers from the New Zealand Army and DHB Chief Executive Keriana Brooking, a special tribute to Nurses as well as performances by the Salvation Army Band and Hawke’s Bay Prima Volta’s Charitable Trust members. There will also be special involvement by Clubs Hastings RSA, Girl Guide representatives, as well as a flyover by the Hawke’s Bay East Coast Aero Club.

At the end of the service guests are invited to light a remembrance candle in the Chapel or place a poppy on the altar. Morning tea is served in Zacs Café.

A service sheet can be downloaded from Hawke’s Bay DHB’s website at www.ourhealthhb.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawke's Bay District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Erebus Memorial In Parnell

Social media can be a wonderful tool for bringing people together in a common cause. It can also be a seedbed and spreader of mis-information on a community-wide scale. To which category do the protests against the siting of an Erebus memorial (to the 257 New Zealanders who died in that tragedy) in a secluded corner of a Parnell park happen to belong? IMO, it is clearly the latter, and the reasons for thinking so are explained below... More>>

 

Government: Border Exceptions Will See More Families Reunited

Hundreds more families who were separated by the border closure will be reunited under new border exceptions announced today, Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said. More>>

ALSO:

National: Proposed Hate Speech Laws A Step Too Far

Reports of the Government’s proposed new hate speech laws go a step too far and risk sacrificing the freedoms New Zealanders enjoy, National’s Justice spokesperson Simon Bridges says. “The reforms are supposedly including protections to every ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: Government To Phase Out Live Exports By Sea

The Government has announced that the export of livestock by sea will cease following a transition period of up to two years, said Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor. “At the heart of our decision is upholding New Zealand’s reputation for high ... More>>

ALSO:


PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

Police: Police Accept Findings Of IPCA Report Into Photographs Taken At Checkpoint

Police accept the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) relating to photographs taken at a checkpoint in Northland. On November 16, 2019, Police set up a checkpoint down the road from a fight night event in Ruakaka ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 