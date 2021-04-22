Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Marlborough Anzac Day Services 2021

Thursday, 22 April 2021, 9:18 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

"They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old: Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun and in the morning we will remember them.”

Marlborough’s Anzac Day services take place this weekend on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 April.

Mayor John Leggett will lead the dawn service in Picton and the Blenheim service at 11.00 am on Sunday. He will also attend the Ward service on Saturday 24 April at 2.00 pm.

Deputy Mayor Nadine Taylor will attend the 6.30am service in Seddon on Sunday.

The Picton dawn parade gets underway at 6.00 am on Sunday. Street closures include London Quay (from Auckland Street to Wellington Street) and High Street (from London Quay to the intersection of Dublin Street/Waikawa Road/High Street) from 5.00 am to 8.00 am.

In Renwick the service will be held at the War Memorial at 9.00 am. High Street, from Inkerman Street to Alma Street, and Uxbridge Street from Havelock Street to the Renwick Domain will be closed from 8.40 am to 9.40 am with traffic diverted to an alternative route.

The Blenheim service will begin at 11.00 am in Seymour Square but the CBD parade route will be closed for an hour from 10.00 am and the area around the War Memorial from High Street through to Alfred Street will not re-open until 12.30 pm.

The Pelorus Sound community will hold their service at Homeward War Memorial Hall in Marys Bay.

The Ward community will hold their service on the eve of Anzac Day, with a ceremony at 2.00 pm on Saturday 24 April at the Flaxbourne War Memorial.

In the event of wet weather the Blenheim service will be held at Marlborough Lines Stadium 2000, Kinross Street.

Anzac services will be held at:

Saturday 24 April 2021: Ward - 2.00 pm, Flaxbourne War Memorial

Sunday 25 April 2021:

TimeTownLocation/venue
6.00 amPictonSoldiers’ War Memorial, Picton Foreshore
6.30 amSeddonWar Memorial
9.00 amRenwickWar Memorial
9.30 amSpring CreekSpring Creek Hall
9.30 amLinkwaterMemorial Hall
10.00 amHavelockTown Hall
10.00 amKaikōuraWar Memorial, Kaikōura Esplanade
11.00 amRai ValleyWar Memorial
11.00 amBlenheimWar Memorial Clock Tower, Seymour Square

Service start times at Torea Saddle (Marlborough Sounds Soldiers Memorial) and Marys Bay (Homewood War Memorial Hall) can be confirmed by the Marlborough RSA; tel (03) 578 1059.

