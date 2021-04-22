Fatality Following Crash, Havelock North
Thursday, 22 April 2021, 5:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash involving a
motorcycle in a car park area near Napier Road, Havelock
North.
The crash was initially reported to Police at
about 3.30pm today.
Enquiries are underway to
establish the
circumstances.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more