One Person Dies Following House Fire In Far North
Tuesday, 4 May 2021, 9:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell, Northland
Police
One person has sadly died following a house
fire at a property on Taemaro Road, Taemaro Bay, in the Far
North overnight.
Emergency services were alerted about
10.30pm last night.
Police can now confirm a woman and
the only occupant of the home, aged 72, has
died.
Police are working to establish the
circumstances around her death and are currently conducting
a scene examination along with Fire and Emergency
investigators.
A post-mortem is expected be carried
out today.
While our enquiries are in their very early
stages, the death is not being treated as
suspicious.
