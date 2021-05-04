One Person Dies Following House Fire In Far North

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell, Northland Police

One person has sadly died following a house fire at a property on Taemaro Road, Taemaro Bay, in the Far North overnight.

Emergency services were alerted about 10.30pm last night.

Police can now confirm a woman and the only occupant of the home, aged 72, has died.

Police are working to establish the circumstances around her death and are currently conducting a scene examination along with Fire and Emergency investigators.

A post-mortem is expected be carried out today.

While our enquiries are in their very early stages, the death is not being treated as suspicious.

