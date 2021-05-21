Entry Is Now Open: Awards For Excellence 2021

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Friday, 21 May 2021, 4:01 pm
Press Release: Hospitality New Zealand

Now in its 24th year, Hospitality New Zealand hosts the Awards for Excellence annually to celebrate the successes and achievements of the hospitality industry across New Zealand.

Each year, Hospitality New Zealand recognises businesses in the accommodation and food and beverage sectors for their hard work, and for their commitment to excellence in their field. Entrants have the opportunity to put forward their products to an expert judging panel, benchmark themselves against industry peers, providing valuable insights for future development and approaches.

Entry can be made via our dedicated Awards website: https://www.hospitality.org.nz/s/awards and will remain open until 20 June 2021.

For the first time the Awards are open to all of the New Zealand hospitality industry. Anyone can enter the Awards by completing a category entry form, which can be downloaded from our dedicated Awards website at https://www.hospitality.org.nz/s/awards

The self-nomination process is free to HNZ members. Non members can enter for a fee, these details can be found on our website.

Winners will be announced on the evening of 9 September at the formal/black tie Awards for Excellence Dinner.

A Supreme overall winner will also be announced, along with the winner of the People’s Choice Award. The Awards dinner is the finale to the New Zealand Hospitality Summit and the Hospitality New Zealand Think Tank 2021, a two day event held in Auckland from 8-9 September.

Commenting on the Awards, Hospitality New Zealand CE Julie White said: “The Awards for Excellence program has been developed to recognise the best of the best of the industry, individuals, operators, owners, properties that have demonstrated significant accomplishments, exemplary leadership and tireless commitment to the industry and have shown a commitment to looking after the communities in which they operate.”

