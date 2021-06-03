Waste Free Workshops Coming To Levin

Those wanting to know more about how to reduce waste and have a bit of fun will rejoice, knowing that the Waste Free Workshops presented by Waste Free with Kate & Co. are heading to Levin. The widely popular, waste reduction workshops educate people about simple changes they can make to benefit their wallet and waste bin.

Waste Free with Kate & Co. are hosting their Waste Free Living Workshop on Thursday June 10th, 6:30pm – 8:30pm in the Horowhenua District Council Chambers.

Rochelle, an experienced speaker and educator, will present the workshop. She has been working with Waste Free with Kate & Co. for the last nine years on waste education, and hosting workshops and seminars around the country for the last two years. She brings the humorous, plain speaking style that Waste Free with Kate & Co. are renowned for. Attendees are guaranteed relaxed, highly educational workshops, full of simple ideas to create change and minimise waste.

Rochelle will share ideas such as, setting up a composting or bokashi bin, or switching to a reusable coffee cup, which might seem like a small step but reduces a large amount of waste heading to landfills. She also shares facts like how in the last ten years there has been more plastic created than in the previous entire century.

“Our workshops and presentations centre around the power of making simple changes, and sticking to them. If every kiwi used one less piece of waste tomorrow, that’s over four million pieces of waste that wouldn’t go to landfill”, says founder of Waste Free with Kate & Co., Kate Meads.

Tickets are $27.00 inclusive of all fees and are available from katemeads.co.nz by searching ‘Levin’. Attendees also receive a goodie bag valued at $100 which includes waste reduction products relevant to each workshop from supporting companies of Waste Free with Kate & Co.

