Cricket World Cup Personalised Plate For Charity Hospital

After what has been dubbed ‘New Zealand’s greatest sporting win of all time’ we have a charity auction that may interest you. Recently listed on Trade Me is the auction for some one of a kind personalised plates - NZ1CWC (New Zealand 1 [won] Cricket World Cup). What better way to commemorate such an epic win?

The rights to the plates were purchased six years ago and donated to the Southland Charity Hospital by Ann-Maree and Brent Robinson to be auctioned off for the ongoing hospital build. An additional $2 million dollars in funding is still required by April next year in order to complete the project.

In 2015 during the one day cricket series Ann-Maree and Brent were visiting sons in Lincoln. Based on the Black Caps performance they were encouraged to look up plate combinations and found that ‘NZ1CWC’ was available. They decided to go ahead and purchase the personalised plates just as the final was starting. Unfortunately the Black Caps deteriorated right at the crucial moment - about 10 minutes after actually purchasing the plates. Hope seemed lost that the plates would ever be used when in 2019 during the final against England, the Black Caps were once again pipped at the post. Thankfully, the third time was the charm and the plates are ready to be proudly displayed for at least the next two years.

Recently licence plates pertaining to Covid-19 have been banned overseas due to the potential for offence or embarrassment. Perhaps in India or England this would also be a contender for the prohibited plates list. Luckily in New Zealand, there is an opportunity to rub salt in the wounds of friends, colleagues and unsuspecting road users. Or more kindly, celebrate for at least another two years with fellow Black Cap supporters.

The auction closes on the 7th of July at 7:30 pm.

“I hope we don’t have any connection to [the hospital]. If Melissa Vining can do it, then why can’t we?”

“It’s just another example of Southlanders rolling up their sleeves and getting it done. We shouldn’t have to have this hospital but we will certainly do what we can to support it.”

“In the end, maybe it was even better that they won the test match series rather than the one day”

-Brent Robinson

© Scoop Media

