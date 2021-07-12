Biggest Vaccination Festival Yet Sees 830 Vaccinated In Porirua

A Pacific vaccination festival day in Porirua saw 830 people receive their first COVID-19 vaccination at EFKS Porirua Church on Saturday.

Part of a series of ‘festival days’ – where the Pacific community is vaccinated together in a welcoming environment – this event saw more vaccinated in one place than had previously been done in the Greater Wellington region.

Capital & Coast DHB worked with Ora Toa PHO, the church community and Pacific health providers on the event.

“Our Pacific vaccination programme is based on trusted faces in trusted places. We know that hosting vaccinations in places like our churches helps people to feel welcome and safe, and that’s why they are so successful,” said Junior Ulu, Director of Pacific People’s Health at Hutt Valley and Capital & Coast DHBs.

“Nearly a quarter of all Pacific people aged 16 and over in our region have received at least one dose already. We know the health system has not always worked well for Pacific people, but this programme is showing us how we can do better.”

“Thanks to Ora Toa PHO who provided a fantastic vaccinator and administrator team for this event. Greeting everyone with a big smile, while music played and food was served, it felt more like a wedding party than a health clinic,” said Junior Ulu.

The community will return at the end of July for their second doses, and more festival days are scheduled in Porirua, the Hutt Valley and Wellington in the coming weeks.

