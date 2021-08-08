Heavy Snow Watch For Gisborne





National: Government Needs To Clear Up Energy Uncertainty

News that Refining New Zealand shareholders have voted to shift Marsden Point to an import only terminal adds further uncertainty to New Zealand’s energy future, National’s Energy and Resources spokesperson Barbara Kuriger says... More>>

Finance: Finance Minister And RBNZ Governor Agree To Update MOU On Macro-prudential Policy

Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr have updated the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on macro-prudential policy to further protect the financial system and support the Government’s housing objectives... More>>

Government: Offers Formal Apology For Dawn Raids

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today formally apologised to Pacific communities impacted by the Dawn Raids in the 1970s.

Between 1974 and 1976, a series of rigorous immigration policies were carried out that resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families... More>>