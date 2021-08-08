Heavy Snow Watch For Gisborne
Issued: 10:00am Sunday, 8th August 2021
Area: Inland ranges of Hawke's Bay and Gisborne south of the City
Valid: 1:00am Monday to 10:00am Monday
Snow is possible down to 500 metres, and may become heavy above about 600 metres where accumulations may approach warning criteria.
Strong Wind Watch for Gisborne
Issued: 10:00am Sunday, 8th August
2021
Area: Coastal parts of Hawke's Bay and Gisborne about and south of Tolaga Bay
Valid: 1:00am Monday to 6:00pm Monday
South to Southwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.