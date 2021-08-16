Arrest made following Hamilton aggravated robberies



Hamilton CIB have arrested a 20-year-old man in relation to a number of aggravated robberies and attempted aggravated robberies across the city over the past week.

Between Saturday 7 August and Tuesday 10 August, six aggravated robberies and attempted aggravated robberies were committed by three armed men at dairies and superettes across Hamilton.

A search warrant was carried out at a Hamilton address on Saturday and one of the men believed to be involved in all six incidents was arrested.

The 20-year-old man is due to appear in Hamilton District Court on 16 August on charges relating to aggravated robbery, assault with intent to rob, and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Other evidential material was also located and seized during the search warrant.

Hamilton CIB would like to thank the public for their assistance in providing information that led to the identification of those involved.

Enquiries continue into locating the further two outstanding men also believed to be involved.

© Scoop Media

