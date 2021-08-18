Feedback sought on draft strategy and planning policy for housing measures

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is looking for community feedback on the draft Queenstown Lakes Homes Strategy and Action Plan, and inclusionary zoning policy options for the District Plan.

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult encouraged the community to have a look at the information available on both initiatives and to share their thoughts.

"These housing measures will set out Council's role in influencing change in the housing system through advocacy, partnership and local action, and we’re very keen to hear what our community thinks about these proposals," said Mr Boult.

The draft Queenstown Lakes Homes Strategy sets out QLDC's proposed strategic direction and vision for housing for the next decade (2021-2031). This work seeks to improve housing outcomes in the Queenstown Lakes for housing affordability, supply, choice, and quality.

The draft Strategy's four outcomes are:

1. Affordable housing options for the community are increased

2. A range of housing choice exists for everyone

3. Homes in the district are healthy, warm, and sustainable

4. Partnerships with government improve, amplify and accelerate housing outcomes in the district.

Council is also developing planning rules which would require qualifying developments to provide for some affordable housing, long-term and for low- and moderate-income households. This is a version of a planning approach called inclusionary zoning.

Inclusionary zoning is a planning method which requires or incentivises developments which meet set criteria to provide a portion of the development for affordable housing.

The proposed policy options are:

· Option 1: Update the District Plan to reduce and remove controls that affect affordability, and at the same time, negotiate with developers to provide retained affordable housing when Council is able

· Option 2: Update the District Plan to provide a bonus/incentive to developers for the provision of retained affordable housing

· Option 3: Update the District Plan to implement a mandatory requirement for developers to include some retained affordable housing – applied to new developments only

· Option 4: Update the District Plan to implement a mandatory contribution to include some retained affordable housing – applied to both new development and redevelopments.

Feedback for both the draft Strategy and Action Plan, and inclusionary zoning options is now open and can be shared online at https://letstalk.qldc.govt.nz/. Feedback closes at 5.00pm on Sunday 26 September 2021.

© Scoop Media

