For Second Year Running, Te Whare Hukahuka Rolls Out Our Three Month E-commerce Programme ‘Ka Hao I Te Ao’

This programme is an important part of our company’s mission statement, to help improve the lives of 10 million indigenous people.

We have $1.3 million dollars worth of scholarships to help cover the $7500 fees for the programme, which is sourced from government funding, donations and philanthropy. The Ka Hao i Te Ao programme is set to begin on September 12th and is tailored to assist in growing Māori and Pasifika disposable income through an online E-commerce programme created to help you launch and foster the growth of an online store in just 12 weeks. But this is not a ‘get-rich-quick’ scheme, just whānau assisting whānau and trying to lift each other up by helping individuals create their own business pathways and stay on the right track.

To apply for this programme you must be of māori or Pasifika descent and be able and willing to commit to at least 6-8 hours a week over the course of 12 weeks.

In order to be eligible for a scholarship applicants must complete the application form and complete all five of the ‘Comfort Challenges’.

Applications for scholarships close on the 29th of August. The programme will begin on the 12th of September.

Te Whare Hukahuka are excited and honored to have partnered with a variety of organisations who have joined us to tautoko this kaupapa, and we hope to build on these relationships to pave the way to support individual and whānau wealth through learning about the power of e-commerce together.

Here are just two of our partners that make up the wider Te Whare Hukahuka community.

The first is Tracey Shepherd from REAP Aotearoa. REAP Aotearoa is the national body which represents the 13 REAPs (Rural Education Activities Programmes) around Aotearoa. Delivering education opportunities to rural communities in order to make a difference to the lives and long term plans of rural people. Working collaboratively with local partners, including Iwi and hapū, is key to this progress. Collectively REAPs support a rural/provincial population of nearly 400,000, covering 22 Territorial Local Authorities.

“Ka Hao i te Ao is an innovative and groundbreaking opportunity for prospective Māori and Pasifika entrepreneurs.”

She believes that e-commerce itself is a very important kaupapa because:

“REAPs work with rural communities. These communities are often unable to access appropriate and affordable services to support them to realise their aspirations. Our rangatahi often have to head to urban centers to study, leaving behind their support networks and unfortunately they become isolated and struggle to be successful. Having the ability to study online in an environment that they are familiar with and supported in is a huge advantage for them and will most likely result in success.”

The second of our esteemed partners is Helena Maxwell from NesiANZ Services. NesiANZ services are based in Australia and are heavily involved in the Māori and Pacific Island Community in North Brisbane. Their vision is as wide, diverse and all encompassing as that of the Nesian community they serve.

“This is an amazing learning opportunity for all Nesians, especially for those no longer residing in Aotearoa. Our overseas community receive so little support but carry the mana and aroha for our cultures and a desire to achieve tino rangatiratanga as proud entrepreneurial Nesians across the globe. There are so many commercialised products in the ecommerce space and Ka Hao steps in to offer learning and guidance in this space without the pressure to "buy more". So grateful this has also been extended to our First Nation Australian whānau. Grateful to be a part of an initiative that is really about capacity building our community.” Says Helena Maxwell when asked about her thoughts on the Ka Hao i te Ao programme.

For further information on applications and the programme itself, we urge you to visit the following link: https://www.twh.co.nz/

