New Wellington food directory ‘better than Google’

Wellingtonians tired of cooking can now easily find the food they’re craving with the relaunch of At Yours, the region-wide directory of eateries offering takeaway meals and delivery at Level 3.

Brought to you by the team behind Visa Wellington On a Plate, supported by WellingtonNZ, At Yours is a comprehensive online directory of food businesses in Wellington city, Hutt Valley, Porirua, Kāpiti and Wairarapa that provide meals and other products via contactless delivery or click and collect during Level 3.

At Yours was believed to be the first directory of its kind in New Zealand when it first launched in April 2020 in response to the country’s first lockdown.

Relaunching at 5pm on 31 August on the VisaWOAP.com website, At Yours is a one-stop shop for Wellington’s hospitality community and local foodies keen to support local businesses.

With maps geo-tagged to a user’s location, At Yours makes it easy for households to find local suppliers and producers offering a range of goods including takeaways, ready-meals, meal-kits, local produce and beverages and more.

Sarah Meikle, Chief Executive of Wellington Culinary Events Trust, the organisers behind Visa Wellington On a Plate, says her team were ready to support the industry, and were already thinking ahead to At Yours for when the drop to Level 3 came along.

“Hospitality was hit hard once again by the sudden nature of this lockdown - and it hurt a bit more this year as it came during one of the industry’s busiest times: in the middle of Visa Wellington On a Plate.

“We immediately started communicating with business owners on how we could support them. One way we could was by relaunching At Yours. The industry really embraced the initiative as it worked so well for them last year.

“All they have to do is update their site information for their listings, so it’s easy, doesn’t require too much for them to do, and we’ll do the rest to get the word out. As a one-stop-shop, which is customised to optimise accurate, easily accessible information around business' services at Level 3, I think we’re giving Google a run for its money.”

At Yours currently features more than 80 registered eateries as well as food and beverage suppliers, but experience suggests that number will grow.

Last year, more than 400 food and beverage businesses across the Greater Wellington region were listed on At Yours. Consumers were quick to use the site with a daily average of 1,500 users, and more than 38,000 users visiting over the three weeks of Alert Level 3.

At Yours is made possible thanks to WellingtonNZ. Chief Executive, John Allen, says At Yours is a proven way to directly support the hospitality community severely impacted not just with the latest lockdown but by the pandemic in general.

“At Yours is a tangible way to support the hospitality sector that underpins so much of what makes Wellington such a vibrant place to visit and work. It also has the added benefit of supporting other businesses such as local food and beverage producers.”

Restaurant Association National President, Mike Egan, welcomes the relaunch of At Yours.

“Circumstances have conspired so that we again have to pull together to help the industry get through lockdown and At Yours will certainly play its part. You’ll be able to access your favourite meals from your favourite eateries via delivery or click and collect. I know many eateries will look forward to being part of that.”

Owner of craft beer bar and eatery, LBQ, and new inner city fillery, Monkfish, Stacey Walsh, says At Yours was a great initiative to support local, saying it worked well for the industry last year, and would do the same in 2021.

“It’s awesome we can rely on a platform like this, which acts as a hospo directory for consumers under lockdown circumstances. Level changes can be confusing for the public - people forget what you’re allowed to do, and At Yours also acts as a reminder that they can get takeaways, deliveries and contactless pick up. It makes it easy for us to connect with them.”

Registration is free and open to any cafe, restaurant, takeaway, caterer, food and beverage producer or supplier in the greater Wellington region. There are no ongoing costs and no commission charged but businesses are asked to keep their details up to date.

At Yours is brought to you by the foodies at Visa Wellington On a Plate and presented in partnership with WellingtonNZ.

At Yours with Visa Wellington On a Plate will be launching at 5pm on 31 August, to coincide with the lockdown drop to Level 3. Find out more here www.VisaWOAP.com/atyours.

Stay safe. Stay at home. Be kind and support local.

© Scoop Media

