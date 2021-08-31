Pauatahanui Orca - Whale Rescue - 31 August 2022



At about 11.30am today (31st of August), the Department of Conservation started an operation to drive the pod of 7 orca out of the Pāuatahanui Inlet, Porirua Harbour. We have several operational concerns regarding the orcas’ welfare, and the likelihood of success. Some tactics in use also appear to be below international best-practise standards for orca.

We have notified DOC of our concerns and look forward to the opportunity to engaging more fully towards improving the plan for these taonga, should there be another attempt to herd the orca out of the bay.

Dr Ingrid Visser (co-founder of Whale Rescue and founder of the Orca Research Trust) has over 30 years’ experience working with orca in the field and orca welfare and has successfully conducted shepherding of orca during similar events such as the one that is ongoing at the moment. This has included events in association with Governments and NGOs around the world.

© Scoop Media

