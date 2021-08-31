Pauatahanui Orca - Whale Rescue - 31 August 2022
Tuesday, 31 August 2021, 2:09 pm
Press Release: Whale Rescue
At about 11.30am today (31st of August), the Department
of Conservation started an operation to drive the pod of 7
orca out of the Pāuatahanui Inlet, Porirua Harbour. We
have several operational concerns regarding the orcas’
welfare, and the likelihood of success. Some tactics in use
also appear to be below international best-practise
standards for orca.
We have notified DOC of our concerns
and look forward to the opportunity to engaging more fully
towards improving the plan for these taonga, should there be
another attempt to herd the orca out of the bay.
Dr Ingrid
Visser (co-founder of Whale Rescue and founder of the Orca
Research Trust) has over 30 years’ experience working with
orca in the field and orca welfare and has successfully
conducted shepherding of orca during similar events such as
the one that is ongoing at the moment. This has included
events in association with Governments and NGOs around the
world.
