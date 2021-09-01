Eastern Police locate stolen items after burglaries
Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 11:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Thanks to some good work by Hawke's Bay Police, two people
were found with stolen engine batteries from earthmoving
equipment and a large container of stolen diesel and
syphoning equipment.
A dog-handler teamed up with a
community police officer in the Fernhill area to follow a
suspicious vehicle at about 1.15pm yesterday [31
August].
The Police team were able to follow the
suspicious vehicle’s tracks along a stop bank where the
occupants of the vehicle were found to have destroyed fences
and gates to break into properties.
Thanks to information
from a member of the public, Police located a man and the
woman a short time later who had instruments for burglary on
them.
A 39-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman from the
Hawke's Bay area were arrested and were to appear in court
today.
They are facing charges of burglary.
“This was
a great example of our people working with the public to
apprehend those intent on causing harm to our community”
says Senior Sergeant Su Robinson, Area Manager Support,
Hawke's Bay.
“We would like to thank the public for
keeping an eye out for us. As always, if you see anything
suspicious, contact 111
immediately.”
