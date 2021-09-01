Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Eastern Police locate stolen items after burglaries

Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 11:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Thanks to some good work by Hawke's Bay Police, two people were found with stolen engine batteries from earthmoving equipment and a large container of stolen diesel and syphoning equipment.

A dog-handler teamed up with a community police officer in the Fernhill area to follow a suspicious vehicle at about 1.15pm yesterday [31 August].

The Police team were able to follow the suspicious vehicle’s tracks along a stop bank where the occupants of the vehicle were found to have destroyed fences and gates to break into properties.

Thanks to information from a member of the public, Police located a man and the woman a short time later who had instruments for burglary on them.

A 39-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman from the Hawke's Bay area were arrested and were to appear in court today.

They are facing charges of burglary.

“This was a great example of our people working with the public to apprehend those intent on causing harm to our community” says Senior Sergeant Su Robinson, Area Manager Support, Hawke's Bay.

“We would like to thank the public for keeping an eye out for us. As always, if you see anything suspicious, contact 111 immediately.”

