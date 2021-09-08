Serious Crash, North Road, Clevedon - Counties Manukau
Wednesday, 8 September 2021, 6:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are currently at the scene of a serious crash between
two vehicles on
North Road in Clevedon.
The crash was
reported just before 5pm. At this stage Police can report
that
two people are in a critical condition.
Emergency
services are still at the scene and updates on any
additional
injuries will be provided once they are
available.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and
will be examining the scene.
North Road is currently
closed between Maraetai-Coast Road and Mark
Williams
Drive.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area
while cordons remain in place.
An investigation will
follow into the circumstances of the
crash.
