Three Waters information webinar next Wednesday

Members of the public are invited to attend an online presentation by Mayor John Leggett and Council Chief Executive Mark Wheeler on Wednesday 22 September. The webinar details are:

Weds 22 September from 5:30 pm to 7.00 pm

MDC Three Waters Webinar - click on the link to join: https://zoom.us/j/92739670998

Mayor Leggett says with the current Alert Level 2 restrictions, public gatherings are limited to 50 people who must be physically distanced and wear a mask.

“The Zoom webinar allows up to 500 people to join and attendees can ask questions in writing, which we will do our best to answer.”

“Any questions that we are not able to answer on the night can be followed up after the webinar.”

“Lots of information on the proposals is already available on our website,” Mayor Leggett said.

“I particularly encourage people to read the Council’s Three Waters Reform – Agenda report 16 September 2021 and email us at 3waters@marlborough.govt.nz and let us know what you think of our current position.”

That report is posted online at www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/three-waters-reform-proposals accompanied by a wide range of other information.

“The webinar will also be recorded and posted on our Three Waters website page so people who are unable to attend the webinar can watch it at another time.”

“Please note that no decisions are required of the Council to opt-in or opt-out of the Government’s proposed water reforms at the moment.”

