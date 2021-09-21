Rissington Bridge Strength And Heightening Work Starts In October

Rissington bridge

From October 4, Rissington Bridge is to be closed at times during the day for about six weeks while strength and heightening work is undertaken.

Rissington Bridge has been an important feature of the local community since it was built in 1929.

The work is needed to comply with the Government’s Land Transport Rule: Vehicle Dimension and Mass 2016, which means roads and bridges must accommodate greater vehicle weights and dimensions than previously.

The rule’s objective is to make the country’s farms, forests and freight industry more efficient and profitable by allowing increased loads to be transported, reducing the number of trips required.

The bridge currently has a weight restriction of 44 tonnes, and once strengthened, will be capable of carrying vehicles weighing up to 62 tonnes.

Its current height restriction of 4.28m is too low for many trucks, so this will be increased to 4.9m.

To carry out the work, the bridge will be closed from October 4 to 15 from 8.30am to 4.30pm from Monday to Friday. It will be open outside of those hours and at weekends.

From October 18 to November 13 it will be closed on weekdays from 9.15am to 2.45pm.

In planning this schedule, council talked to key stakeholders in the area – such as farmers, families, schools and businesses, to find times when the closures would have the least impact.

In the event of an emergency such as a fire where people needed to evacuate, workers would clear the bridge within 30 minutes allowing cars to pass over it.

This project is part of council’s overall bridge strengthening programme that was consulted on as part of the Long Term Plan 2018-2028.

© Scoop Media

