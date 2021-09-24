Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Marlborough’s Road To Recovery – Marlborough Does The Mahi

Friday, 24 September 2021, 12:27 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

The mahi is going to continue for some time but Marlborough is up for it.

Almost 10 weeks on from the storm that caused chaos in the Marlborough region on 17 July, the Marlborough District Council is taking stock of what was an extreme weather event.

The first Regional Update on Marlborough’s Road to Recovery released today summarises the impact on the region. Go to: Regional Recovery Update - Marlborough District Council

“Marlborough faces a lengthy recovery. The devastation was far greater than the storm of 1994 which was our last weather event of this magnitude,” said Marlborough Mayor John Leggett.

The Marlborough Roads Recovery Team (MRRT) has brought in considerable expertise to assist with the ongoing effort, he said. “This team is working closely with us here at Council and with Marlborough Roads to focus on getting the damaged roads back to a safe condition to allow access and to communicate with the affected residents.”

“Yesterday’s weather reminds us that these recovery efforts are taking place in a dynamic environment with constantly shifting risks and changes, including ongoing impacts from the weather,” said Mayor Leggett.

Some communities, in particular the Kenepuru Sound, face a long period of disrupted access.

“We know that these communities are hurting and some are struggling with the magnitude of it all. Rest assured, everyone is working as hard as they can to get them connected again,” he said.

Anyone who needs support should contact recovery@marlborough.govt.nz

“We want to remind people that it is ok not to be ok,” said Marlborough Recovery Manager, Marianne Aitken. “When times are tough, it is normal to feel a bit worried, frustrated or overwhelmed. As we recover from this event, going back to basics and focusing on the things we can control can really help,” she said.

The Council has established a new page on the recovery section of its website to support wellbeing for those affected by the July 17 storm. The page identifies resources containing tips for looking after themselves and others.

It can be found here: Wellbeing – Where to Turn for Help and Support - Marlborough District Council

Marlborough Primary Health can also accept referrals from organisations and also self-referrals for anyone needing assistance with health and wellbeing.

This week the local transition period for the state of emergency was extended for another month to 20 October.

“We know that the task ahead to return some Marlborough roads to the way they were is monumental. The mahi will continue to see this happen, the best we can,” said Mayor Leggett.

Further Information

Anyone who needs support as a result of the July storm should contact the Council at recovery@marlborough.govt.nz

For the latest road status before you start your journey, please visit the Marlborough Emergency Management Official Public Information Map: https://bit.ly/RoadToRecoveryMarl

To stay up to date on the latest roading alerts, go to: https://bit.ly/RoadingAlertsMarl

For roading information and queries please contact Marlborough Roads on 03 520 8024 or 0800 213 213 between 8.00 am - 5.00 pm, Monday to Friday. Alternatively, you can email the recovery team at recovery@marlboroughroads.com

Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
