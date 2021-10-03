UPDATE: Avondale homicide

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid:

Police have charged two people following the death of a man in Avondale this

morning.

A 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman have been jointly charged with

unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a pistol and

unlawful possession of ammunition.

They are due to appear in Auckland District Court on Monday.

Police are working closely with the victim's family, whose name will not be

released at this early stage as the formal identification process is still

ongoing.

We are also assisting the family to locate next of kin overseas.

A scene examination commenced this morning at the Saintly Lane property where

the two firearms were located.

Police want to reassure the community that they are safe, and that there is a

large contingent of Police working to understand the circumstances which led

to this man’s death.

We encourage anyone with information to contact us.

Information can be passed on by contacting 105 and quoting file number

211002/1241.

Police thank the residents in the area for their understanding and patience

today.



