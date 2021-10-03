UPDATE: Avondale homicide
Sunday, 3 October 2021, 6:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid:
Police have charged two
people following the death of a man in Avondale
this
morning.
A 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman
have been jointly charged with
unlawful possession of a
firearm, unlawful possession of a pistol and
unlawful
possession of ammunition.
They are due to appear in
Auckland District Court on Monday.
Police are working
closely with the victim's family, whose name will not
be
released at this early stage as the formal
identification process is still
ongoing.
We are also
assisting the family to locate next of kin overseas.
A
scene examination commenced this morning at the Saintly Lane
property where
the two firearms were located.
Police
want to reassure the community that they are safe, and that
there is a
large contingent of Police working to
understand the circumstances which led
to this man’s
death.
We encourage anyone with information to contact
us.
Information can be passed on by contacting 105 and
quoting file number
211002/1241.
Police thank the
residents in the area for their understanding and
patience
today.
