Weekend Missions By Your Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter

On Friday, October 1, the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter was called out to Ohakune for a female patient in her twenties who had sustained a head injury. The patient was flown to Whanganui Hospital for further assessment.

Later that afternoon, a Personal Locator Beacon was triggered in the Ruahine Ranges for a male tramper who had sustained a leg injury following a fall. The onboard Intensive Care Paramedic was winched down to the patient, secured him and he was extracted from his location. The patient was flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday, October 2, the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter returned to Ohakune for a male patient suffering a medical event. The onboard crew flew the patient to Palmerston North Hospital.

Later that night, the onboard crew assisted a male patient in Carterton, a small town in the Wellington region, who was suffering a cardiac event. He was flown to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday, October 3, the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Mangahao for two patients who had sustained injuries following a boating incident. The onboard crew treated the patients before flying them both to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

Missions like these would not be possible if it were not for the generous donations from the public. Keep the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter operational 24/7 by donating today at rescue.org.nz

