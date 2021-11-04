Hohepa Canterbury Opening Two New Homes

Two new homes are opening on Hohepa Canterbury’s campus on Barrington Street, Christchurch

$1.7 million dollars donated to the intellectual disability support provider for the new homes

Houses to be opened by New Zealand’s Disability Rights Commissioner, Paula Tesoriero MNZM on

One hundred and sixty-three donors gave a generous $1.7 million dollars to the building of Hohepa Canterbury’s two new homes – Lamar House and Sutherland House.

Designed by Wilson and Hill Architects with the construction managed by Armitage Williams, the house builds have come in under-budget and on-time (Covid-19 not withstanding).

The founding donation of $500,000 was announced by John Sutherland from the Sutherland Self Help Trust at the Capital Campaign launch event on Thursday, 31 October 2019. John says the gift has been given after a long history of past support and connection between the Trust and Hohepa from the 1970’s, through their shared mission of supporting people living with disabilities.

“Anytime that I visit Hohepa it is a joy to do so. The calmness, friendliness and happiness of all the people both residents and staff is always great to experience. The Sutherland Self Help Trust is honoured that one of the two new homes will be named after our Trust,” he says.

The second half-million dollar gift Hohepa Canterbury received was from the Christchurch-based Lamar Charitable Trust. The Trust has a long history of generous giving towards Hohepa Canterbury, due to the alignment of the Trust’s mission to support vulnerable people, including those with intellectual disabilities.

The donation to Hohepa Canterbury is the largest single amount the Lamar Trust has ever given. Brent Smith, Chair of the Trust felt the timing and the cause was right for Lamar to support the project with a truly significant gift.

“All the trustees are dedicated to the inspiring and ongoing vision of supporting those who are challenged by disability. We’re committed to upholding its original founders’ vision, to support those with disabilities to live the most rewarding life possible within the community.”

In order to appropriately recognise gifts of these magnitude, the two houses have been named Lamar House and Sutherland House.

The Houses are to be opened on Friday, 5th November 2021, by New Zealand’s Disability Rights Commissioner, Paula Tesoriero MNZM. A blessing ceremony will be undertaken the night prior by kaumatua Pere, and open homes will be hosted from 1-4pm, Saturday, 6th November for the local community to come visit – and share the joy of these two new homes.

© Scoop Media

