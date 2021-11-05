Plimmerton Residents Welcome Porirua City Council’s Bold $17.9 Million Stormwater Investment

The Plimmerton Flood Action Group welcomes Porirua City Council’s decision to invest $17.9 million into stormwater upgrades for the Wellington suburb.

“The Plimmerton community is just so grateful,” says Plimmerton Flood Action Group spokesperson Grace Allum.

Over 50 Plimmerton homes flooded when the ageing stormwater system was overwhelmed by rain in November 2020.

“This decision is life-changing for Plimmerton families. The stormwater upgrades will make a very real difference to the lives and safety of people who live in Plimmerton,” she says.

“This decision feels like the light at the end of a really long tunnel, and residents can’t wait to see the work get underway,” Grace adds.

Recognising the need for flood protection across the city, Porirua City Council also committed to the development of a city-wide retreat policy.

“We also welcome the news that the council will develop a city-wide retreat policy. Plimmerton is certainly not the only suburb in Porirua affected by flooding, and it’s important that the fantastic work the council are undertaking in Plimmerton is replicated in other parts of the city,” Grace says.

“We really want to thank Anita Baker, and all the councillors, for making the bold and brave decision to bring about meaningful change for Porirua.”

For more information contact plimmertonfloodaction@gmail.com, or call 021 507 524.



Also see PCC’s media release:

© Scoop Media

