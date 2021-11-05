Plimmerton Residents Welcome Porirua City Council’s Bold $17.9 Million Stormwater Investment
Friday, 5 November 2021, 11:57 am
Press Release: Plimmerton Flood Action Group
The Plimmerton Flood Action Group welcomes Porirua City
Council’s decision to invest $17.9 million into stormwater
upgrades for the Wellington suburb.
“The Plimmerton
community is just so grateful,” says Plimmerton Flood
Action Group spokesperson Grace Allum.
Over 50
Plimmerton homes flooded when the ageing stormwater system
was overwhelmed by rain in November 2020.
“This
decision is life-changing for Plimmerton families. The
stormwater upgrades will make a very real difference to the
lives and safety of people who live in Plimmerton,” she
says.
“This decision feels like the light at the end
of a really long tunnel, and residents can’t wait to see
the work get underway,” Grace adds.
Recognising the
need for flood protection across the city, Porirua City
Council also committed to the development of a city-wide
retreat policy.
“We also welcome the news that the
council will develop a city-wide retreat policy. Plimmerton
is certainly not the only suburb in Porirua affected by
flooding, and it’s important that the fantastic work the
council are undertaking in Plimmerton is replicated in other
parts of the city,” Grace says.
“We really want to
thank Anita Baker, and all the councillors, for making the
bold and brave decision to bring about meaningful change for
Porirua.”
For more information contact plimmertonfloodaction@gmail.com,
or call 021 507 524.
Also see PCC’s media
release:
