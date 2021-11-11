NMIT And Kāinga Ora – Homes And Communities Partner To Build Homes And Career Opportunities

Aspiring carpenters in Nelson and Marlborough will gain real-world building experience while providing much-needed homes for families in need of social housing.

A new partnership between Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology Limited (NMIT) and Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities will see NMIT students constructing new houses to be relocated to Kāinga Ora land for people and families in need.

NMIT Chief Executive Wayne Jackson and Kāinga Ora Regional Director Julia Campbell recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), signalling a commitment to work together to assist our communities with the housing shortage.

In 2022 the Level 3 pre-trade carpentry and level 4 apprentice carpentry programme students will start building four architecturally designed, two-bedroom houses at the NMIT Richmond Campus. The houses will be constructed to Kāinga Ora specifications and adapted to fit with the NMIT carpentry training programmes.

Once completed they will be transported to Kāinga Ora land in the Nelson Tasman area and become homes for the social housing landlord’s customers.

“The three-year MOU represents a cross-governmental opportunity to increase housing supply within the region as well as helping to boost the current construction trade industry through enhanced training opportunities for our learners,” says CE Wayne Jackson.

“This MOU with Kāinga Ora also supports NMIT’s desire to move its house builds into social housing, and our approach was well received by Kāinga Ora.”

“Having a three-year contract gives NMIT security, and with consistency in the design we can focus on producing a good product for Kāinga Ora. It is also a great opportunity for our carpentry students to be involved in a real-life learning project which families and the wider community will benefit from.”

Although NMIT’s contribution to the housing supply is small, the liaison with Kāinga Ora offers the Crown agency another opportunity to connect with the local community.

Julia says she was ‘delighted’ Kāinga Ora has the opportunity to partner with NMIT to contribute to and benefit our communities.

“Just one home can make a significant difference to the whānau who will live there – we know that having a warm, dry safe place to live allows people and families to thrive,” she says.

“Every additional home we provide is significant. This partnership means our local people have opportunities for employment and development by learning a trade, while also contributing to the social fabric of New Zealand.”

Four houses will be built on the NMIT site initially and, with an expansion of the Richmond Campus planned, it is hoped this number will increase in subsequent years.

