Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NMIT And Kāinga Ora – Homes And Communities Partner To Build Homes And Career Opportunities

Thursday, 11 November 2021, 8:43 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Aspiring carpenters in Nelson and Marlborough will gain real-world building experience while providing much-needed homes for families in need of social housing.

A new partnership between Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology Limited (NMIT) and Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities will see NMIT students constructing new houses to be relocated to Kāinga Ora land for people and families in need.

NMIT Chief Executive Wayne Jackson and Kāinga Ora Regional Director Julia Campbell recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), signalling a commitment to work together to assist our communities with the housing shortage.

In 2022 the Level 3 pre-trade carpentry and level 4 apprentice carpentry programme students will start building four architecturally designed, two-bedroom houses at the NMIT Richmond Campus. The houses will be constructed to Kāinga Ora specifications and adapted to fit with the NMIT carpentry training programmes.

Once completed they will be transported to Kāinga Ora land in the Nelson Tasman area and become homes for the social housing landlord’s customers.

“The three-year MOU represents a cross-governmental opportunity to increase housing supply within the region as well as helping to boost the current construction trade industry through enhanced training opportunities for our learners,” says CE Wayne Jackson.

“This MOU with Kāinga Ora also supports NMIT’s desire to move its house builds into social housing, and our approach was well received by Kāinga Ora.”

“Having a three-year contract gives NMIT security, and with consistency in the design we can focus on producing a good product for Kāinga Ora. It is also a great opportunity for our carpentry students to be involved in a real-life learning project which families and the wider community will benefit from.”

Although NMIT’s contribution to the housing supply is small, the liaison with Kāinga Ora offers the Crown agency another opportunity to connect with the local community.

Julia says she was ‘delighted’ Kāinga Ora has the opportunity to partner with NMIT to contribute to and benefit our communities.

“Just one home can make a significant difference to the whānau who will live there – we know that having a warm, dry safe place to live allows people and families to thrive,” she says.

“Every additional home we provide is significant. This partnership means our local people have opportunities for employment and development by learning a trade, while also contributing to the social fabric of New Zealand.”

Four houses will be built on the NMIT site initially and, with an expansion of the Richmond Campus planned, it is hoped this number will increase in subsequent years.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Hoping For The Best


As the new daily Delta case numbers surge upwards, it is getting harder for the captains of Team Five Million to make decisions that still seem rational in any public health sense. Although we are only at the outset of the re-opening process, the public health system in Auckland is already showing signs of strain. The decisions to re-open are being made while Auckland pursues a suppression strategy that’s likely to undermine the elimination strategy still being pursued almost everywhere else in the country... More>>


Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>




 
 

Government: Moves On “Three Strikes” Law
The Government is delivering on its election campaign commitment to repeal the Three Strikes law with the introduction of the Three Strikes Legislation Repeal Bill, Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced. “The three strikes regime is an anomaly in New Zealand’s justice system that dictates what sentences judges must hand down irrespective of relevant factors... More>>

ALSO:


Education: All Schools Can Return To Onsite Learning
Auckland and Waikato students in years 1-10 can return to face-to-face learning at schools and kura from 17 November, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. ”Lockdowns can be stressful for children and young people, so returning to some on-site learning will mean they can reconnect with their teacher and friends... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Carry Out First International Visit
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta leaves New Zealand this week on an international programme to advance Aotearoa New Zealand’s interests on a range of issues, including our COVID-19 response and recovery and engagement in the Indo-Pacific. This is the first international visit of a New Zealand Foreign Minister since COVID-19 broke out across the globe... More>>



Statistics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter
Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

Government: Unemployment Falls To Record Low
Unemployment has fallen to its lowest level on record and matching where it was in December 2007, as the Government’s actions to support the economy during the pandemic resulted in higher wages and more people in work... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 