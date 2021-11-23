Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Police Station At Rangiora

Tuesday, 23 November 2021, 11:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Rangiora’s new police station is up and running.

The station at the corner of Southern Cross Road and Kingston Smith Drive has a welcoming, modern environment for the community, with plenty of free parking.

The station will be at this location for the next few years until a permanent facility is developed.

Finding a building suitable for a temporary station has been challenging and although it is not in the town centre, the new station offers improved facilities so staff can provide a better service to the public.

A public counter was not available at the previous temporary premises on King Street since early 2020, so it is pleasing to have a more permanent solution.

The Southern Cross Road location will be open to the public 9am-4pm, Monday-Friday.

The community is reminded to call 111 in an emergency, and that incidents that do not require an immediate Police response can be reported to 105 either online or over the phone.

