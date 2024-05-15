Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Climate Liberation Aotearoa Demands Action On Shipping And Aviation Emissions

Wednesday, 15 May 2024, 9:17 am
Press Release: Climate Liberation Aotearoa

Supporters of Climate Liberation Aotearoa (CLA) will address Christchurch City Council (CCC) today, to ask them to take action on addressing the emissions from international shipping and aviation by voting to include these emissions in the city's emissions reduction plans.

“Setting targets is step one. Targets without a plan give an illusion that we’re doing our fair share. They give an illusion of safety and security. They give an illusion of trust. And really that’s a betrayal” said Climate Liberation spokesperson Michael Apathy.

“If CCC votes no today and doesn’t ask council staff to make a plan to reduce international aviation and shipping emissions, then I think they should just scrap the 2030 climate targets, and be open with the public that they are abdicating responsibility, because then at least the public understands. To just admit defeat would be less of a betrayal.”

Climate Liberation Aotearoa has three asks of CCC today; 1) to submit to the Climate Change Commission to recommend that central government include international shipping and aviation in national emissions reduction targets and plans 2) to align with the council Climate Resilience Strategy and sign our open letter to the government on the emissions from international shipping and aviation and 3) to direct council staff to develop an emissions reduction plan for international shipping and aviation.

“CCC is well aware that they have only made a one per cent emission reduction when they have committed to a 50 per cent reduction by 2030. Let's be honest this is a massive failure. And of course they are failing. How could they not when they don’t even have emission reduction plans for all sectors? So it’s time for a plan, past time.” said Apathy.

Climate Liberation Aotearoa is a member of the A22 Network of civil resistance campaigns for climate. 

