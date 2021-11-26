Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Organised Crime Unit Positions Being Rolled Out Across Tasman

Friday, 26 November 2021, 5:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police


Tasman District Police are focused on eliminating organised crime and 
limiting the harm caused by gangs, with the rollout of further Organised 
Crime Unit (OCU) positions in the district.

Over three years, the goal is to build up an OCU presence in both the West 
Coast and Marlborough areas, says Detective Inspector Mark Chenery.

The rollout to other areas began last year with two Detective Constables 
being placed in the West Coast OCU.

“This year, I have appointed a Detective Sergeant to the West Coast and 
there are two Marlborough Detective Constable positions currently being 
advertised.

“We will continue to build on this, adding further OCU positions to the 
West Coast, Marlborough and Nelson in 2022.”

“The new OCU positions support the current Tactical Crime Unit. The goal is 
to provide a more direct focus on each areas’ organised crime 
challenges.”

Police are aware of locals reporting more overt gang activity in the 
community, with more patches and gang paraphernalia.

“The behaviour of these individuals is designed to intimidate, and has not 
historically been part of our community makeup.

“We’re concerned about the unease this brings members of our community 
and we are determined to ensure everyone is safe and feels safe.”

This has been evident in several recent operations targeting drug offending, 
which have resulted in drugs and firearms being located and seized.

One of these was West Coast Operation Joaquin in September, which saw three 
people arrested on charges including supplying methamphetamine, cultivating 
cannabis, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police will continue to take a hard line on organised criminal groups, and 
locals can expect to see further search warrants, arrests, and targeting of 
members of organised criminal groups.

This offending causes huge social harm to our community and Police is 
committed to limiting this harm.

“We also work with our partner agencies, iwi, and community organisations 
to ensure there is support for families and victims, as well as for offenders 
who want help to change. Groups such as the recently announced 
Methamphetamine Impact Group on the West Coast are a good example of agencies 
and NGOs working together to rid this behaviour from our communities.”

We also need the public’s help. The smallest piece of information on 
activity or people you find suspicious, could be the key Police need to open 
or further investigations into criminal offending.

When coming forward to Police, your identity can be kept anonymous – and 
there is also Crime Stoppers, on 0800 555 111, who can receive information 
and tips on behalf of Police.

Alternatively, you can speak confidentially with Detective Sergeant Brent 
Lyford the new Head of the West Coast OCU Unit, to share information that may 
help Police.

Together we can keep our communities safe from the intimidation and harm that 
organised crime causes.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Less Than Stellar Choices


Amid all the jostling in the National caucus ranks, spare a thought for Andrew Bayly. Who? Well might you ask. Plucked from obscurity by Judith Collin, elevated from number 18 to number 3 in the caucus rankings and given the Finance portfolio - a role in which he has been invisible ever since – Bayly seems destined for a future as a trivia quiz question. That’s because as the National leadership contest comes down to a choice between Simon Bridges and Christopher Luxon, the only decisions to be made on Tuesday are over who gets to be leader, and who gets the Finance job... More>>




 
 


Government: Workplace Vaccination Requirements Extended To Cover Police And NZ Defence Force
Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today that workplace vaccination requirements will be extended to include the New Zealand Police and Defence Force in preparation for the transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework on 3 December 2021... More>>


RNZ: Judith Collins removed as National Party leader
Dr Shane Reti is interim leader of the National Party after Judith Collins lost a no-confidence vote. Simon Bridges was demoted and stripped of all portfolios over allegations of an inappropriate comment made five years ago at a party function. Judith Collins was voted out as National's leader today after the party was locked in a caucus for more than three hours... More>>


Government: Supporting New Zealanders To Recover From COVID-19 In The Community
The Government is increasing the support for New Zealanders who test positive for COVID-19 through the rollout of the COVID Care in the Community model and a $300 million funding boost to Pharmac to purchase new medicines to treat the virus, Health Minister Andrew Little announced today... More>>

ALSO:


National: Launches First Step To World-class Tech Sector

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says technology will create exciting careers and higher paying jobs and has the potential to transform the New Zealand economy... More>>

Council For Civil Liberties: Disgraceful Government Secrecy On Vaccination Certificates As Legislation Rushed Through
On the eve of legislation to enable vaccination passes being rushed through Parliament under urgency, the Minister has said it will not publish the relevant policy papers until ‘late January 2022... More>>


Government: Providing Business The Tools To Vaccinate Workforces
The Government is building on measures to protect businesses and workers from COVID-19 as the country gets ready to transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework on December 3, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 