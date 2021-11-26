Organised Crime Unit Positions Being Rolled Out Across Tasman
Tasman District Police are focused on eliminating organised crime and
limiting the harm caused by gangs, with the rollout of further Organised
Crime Unit (OCU) positions in the district.
Over three
years, the goal is to build up an OCU presence in both the
West
Coast and Marlborough areas, says Detective Inspector Mark Chenery.
The rollout to other areas
began last year with two Detective Constables
being placed in the West Coast OCU.
“This year, I have
appointed a Detective Sergeant to the West Coast
and
there are two Marlborough Detective Constable positions currently being
advertised.
“We
will continue to build on this, adding further OCU positions
to the
West Coast, Marlborough and Nelson in 2022.”
“The new OCU positions support the current
Tactical Crime Unit. The goal is
to provide a more direct focus on each areas’ organised crime
challenges.”
Police are aware of
locals reporting more overt gang activity in
the
community, with more patches and gang paraphernalia.
“The behaviour of these individuals
is designed to intimidate, and has not
historically been part of our community makeup.
“We’re
concerned about the unease this brings members of our
community
and we are determined to ensure everyone is safe and feels safe.”
This has been evident in
several recent operations targeting drug
offending,
which have resulted in drugs and firearms being located and seized.
One of these was
West Coast Operation Joaquin in September, which saw
three
people arrested on charges including supplying methamphetamine, cultivating
cannabis, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Police will
continue to take a hard line on organised criminal groups,
and
locals can expect to see further search warrants, arrests, and targeting of
members of organised criminal groups.
This offending causes huge
social harm to our community and Police
is
committed to limiting this harm.
“We
also work with our partner agencies, iwi, and community
organisations
to ensure there is support for families and victims, as well as for offenders
who want help to change. Groups such as the recently announced
Methamphetamine Impact Group on the West Coast are a good example of agencies
and NGOs working together to rid this behaviour from our communities.”
We also need the public’s help. The
smallest piece of information on
activity or people you find suspicious, could be the key Police need to open
or further investigations into criminal offending.
When coming forward to Police, your
identity can be kept anonymous – and
there is also Crime Stoppers, on 0800 555 111, who can receive information
and tips on behalf of Police.
Alternatively, you can speak confidentially
with Detective Sergeant Brent
Lyford the new Head of the West Coast OCU Unit, to share information that may
help Police.
Together we can keep our
communities safe from the intimidation and harm
that
organised crime causes.