Police Update On New Traffic Light Settings
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster
New traffic light
settings
Police encourage people to familiarise themselves with the new traffic light
settings which come into effect tomorrow and ensure they abide by the
requirements and restrictions. Information can be found on the official Unite
Against COVID-19 website here [1].
The vast majority of New Zealanders have been outstanding in their response
to restrictions under the Alert Level system, and Police want to thank all
members of the public who supported our staff particularly in the Tāmaki
Makaurau region.
From experience, we know there is always a period of adjustment when changes
are made to settings and we expect this to be the same with the move to the
new COVID-19 Protection Framework.
Police will focus on helping people understand what the changes mean through
its education and engagement approach.
More broadly, Police will be supporting other agencies who are working with
businesses and the community as the new system comes into effect.
Police also extend huge thanks to our communities in Auckland who bore the
brunt of restrictions during the past few months.
New Zealanders have done a great job to get vaccinated, and to abide by the
rules so we can move into this new traffic light environment. However, the
pandemic is not over and patience and understanding what we need all to do to
keep each other and our families safe will be a big part of achieving a safe
holiday season and beyond.
Checkpoints and Boundaries
As mandated under the current Public Health Order, Police checkpoints will
continue to operate at the Auckland southern and northern boundaries with the
current requirements for people travelling through them, until 15 December.
I want to acknowledge our Police staff who have worked tirelessly on these
checkpoints, in all weather, and thank them for their efforts.
Under the new traffic light settings, Police will continue to conduct traffic
and road stops in regions where travel is restricted.
In Northland, Police are working closely with Iwi around our plans to ensure
we welcome visitors after 15 December in a way that will help protect
vulnerable communities.
With the support of Iwi, Police will set up and manage checkpoints to confirm
that those travelling from Auckland meet the requirements.
Police will be very mindful of traffic flows, but the public can expect they
may be stopped and spoken to by Police to ensure they are abiding by the
requirements of the Public Health Order.
This means travellers into the region will need to show proof of vaccination
status or a negative COVID-19 test. The rules around this are on the Unite
Against COVID-19 website for travel at the Red and Orange settings. Police
will have a low tolerance for people attempting to travel north without
meeting the requirements.
Please continue to stay the course and follow the rules – the community’s
collective efforts are making a difference. I ask everyone does their best as
we all adjust to the new system. Police will also be working through the new
rules and thank the public for their patience as we do so.
