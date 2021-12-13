Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Christmas From The Heart – A Reminder That Someone Cares

Monday, 13 December 2021, 11:37 am
Press Release: Visionwest

Leading up to each Christmas, we hear about the needs of families throughout New Zealand who are doing it tough financially. This year the need is greater – the presence of COVID means people who have never before accessed social services are struggling and find themselves reaching out in need.

Take for example the couple with three high-school aged children. Both husband and wife work and were doing well, including fast-tracking the paying off of their mortgage, until lockdown came. The husband’s plumbing business had to cease operating meaning no income for almost ten weeks. The wife’s employer applied for the wage subsidy, but it meant the wife received only a portion of her usual earnings. The family’s overall income dropped to about 25% of what it was before lockdown and, for the first time in their lives, they were forced to access a foodbank.

Families like this one are among those who Visionwest will be supporting through Christmas From The Heart, our third annual Christmas food and gift parcel event.

Last year, in just five days, we provided food and gift parcels to over 1,200 West Auckland families. This year’s event will run for seven days, and the demand is greater.

Brook Turner, Christmas From The Heart Team Leader, says, “Christmas From The Heart is more than just handing out food. Christmas From The Heart is a reminder to our community that, at a time when they are struggling financially, someone really does care.”

This year has been a challenging year for many resulting in an unprecedented demand for food support. In the entire 2020-2021 financial year, Visionwest’s Pātaka Kai gave away 8,650 food parcels feeding 32, 427 adults and children. This year, in just two months (September and October) 8,500 food parcels, feeding 27,449 adults and children, were given away.

Christmas From The Heart runs from Tuesday December 14 to Wednesday December 22 (excluding weekend days). West Auckland residents who need support can phone 0800FOOD 00 to book a time to come to the Visionwest campus and pick up food and gifts. Social distancing and all other COVID precautions will be followed.

© Scoop Media

Visionwest

https://www.visionwest.org.nz/

Visionwest provides wraparound support services to the most vulnerable in our communities to achieve our vision of transformed lives and healthy communities.

Visionwest is one of New Zealand leading care providers, offering housing, food support, budgeting, home healthcare, youth training and employment, counselling, and early learning and care to West Auckland communities; home healthcare throughout Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Rotorua Lakes; and housing in Canterbury/Christchurch.

Contact Visionwest

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Defence’s Desire To Join The ”Lets Confront China” Club


China has been put on notice by us. According to the New Zealand Defence Assessment 2021 report released on Wednesday, and set out in bold type: “The establishment of a military base or dual-use facility in the Pacific by a state that does not share New Zealand’s values and security interests” would be regarded by us “as [being] among the most threatening potential developments“ in the region... More>>




 
 


Government: New Border Exception To Support Rapidly Growing Tech Sector
Border class exceptions for 600 much-needed specialist tech workers have been announced today by the Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications, Dr David Clark. “The sector is now one of our top three exporters, and jobs in tech have been growing at twice the rate of the general economy... More>>


Government: Self-identification A New Milestone In New Zealand’s History
History has been made today with the passing of a Bill that recognises the rights and wellbeing of New Zealand’s rainbow community, Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti says. “Today is a proud day in Aotearoa’s history. Parliament has voted in favour of inclusivity and against discrimination,” Jan Tinetti said... More>>

ALSO:

Whanau Ora: Bloomfield Forced By High Court Order To Hand Over Data
Ashley Bloomfield was directed by the High Court to provide unvaccinated Māori data over to the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency within 72 hours of the judgement. We attach his response, which is expressed in deeply reluctant and as usual resistant language... More>>


National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

BusinessNZ: Refuses To Be Part Of Government’s FPA Scheme
BusinessNZ has confirmed it is refusing to be the Government’s nominated partner in implementing unlawful compulsory national pay agreements known as Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs)... More>>

ALSO:


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 