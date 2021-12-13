Christmas From The Heart – A Reminder That Someone Cares

Leading up to each Christmas, we hear about the needs of families throughout New Zealand who are doing it tough financially. This year the need is greater – the presence of COVID means people who have never before accessed social services are struggling and find themselves reaching out in need.

Take for example the couple with three high-school aged children. Both husband and wife work and were doing well, including fast-tracking the paying off of their mortgage, until lockdown came. The husband’s plumbing business had to cease operating meaning no income for almost ten weeks. The wife’s employer applied for the wage subsidy, but it meant the wife received only a portion of her usual earnings. The family’s overall income dropped to about 25% of what it was before lockdown and, for the first time in their lives, they were forced to access a foodbank.

Families like this one are among those who Visionwest will be supporting through Christmas From The Heart, our third annual Christmas food and gift parcel event.

Last year, in just five days, we provided food and gift parcels to over 1,200 West Auckland families. This year’s event will run for seven days, and the demand is greater.

Brook Turner, Christmas From The Heart Team Leader, says, “Christmas From The Heart is more than just handing out food. Christmas From The Heart is a reminder to our community that, at a time when they are struggling financially, someone really does care.”

This year has been a challenging year for many resulting in an unprecedented demand for food support. In the entire 2020-2021 financial year, Visionwest’s Pātaka Kai gave away 8,650 food parcels feeding 32, 427 adults and children. This year, in just two months (September and October) 8,500 food parcels, feeding 27,449 adults and children, were given away.

Christmas From The Heart runs from Tuesday December 14 to Wednesday December 22 (excluding weekend days). West Auckland residents who need support can phone 0800FOOD 00 to book a time to come to the Visionwest campus and pick up food and gifts. Social distancing and all other COVID precautions will be followed.

© Scoop Media