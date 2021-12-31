Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Stick To The Rules: Freedom Camping Over The Festive Period

Friday, 31 December 2021, 6:49 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Tauranga City Council is asking freedom campers visiting our city to follow the rules so that Tauranga can remain a friendly and safe freedom camping destination.

The city will soon see an influx of visitors as the busy summer period begins. Freedom campers who are planning to stay overnight in Tauranga are required to comply with the city’s freedom camping bylaw, or they may be issued with a $200 infringement notice.

Stuart Goodman, Team Leader: Regulation Monitoring said, “We want to remind campers that we have strict rules when it comes to freedom camping in our city. The rules are in place so that everyone can enjoy what Tauranga has to offer, while minimising the impact on our natural environment.”

Specific locations across Tauranga have been set aside for freedom campers. At all permitted reserves, designated areas are clearly marked with signage showing the designated areas and any restrictions. Restrictions include that campers must be in a certified self-contained vehicle and cannot stay more than two nights at any one location in a calendar month. They cannot light fires and they must remove all their litter and waste.

“Our enforcement officers will be patrolling nightly, so please follow the rules to avoid receiving a fine,” said Stuart.

All freedom campers who are planning to visit Tauranga should take the time and visit the freedom camping webpage where all the rules around freedom camping are listed. Campers travelling in a non-self-contained vehicle must book into a campground.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Obscure Bill That Erodes Our System Of Justice


The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>



 
 

Maori Council: Waitangi Tribunal Upholds New Zealand Māori Council’s COVID Claim
This morning, the Waitangi Tribunal released its report into the COVID-19 claim brought by the New Zealand Māori Council (NZMC). The report upholds the NZMC’s claim that the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic breached the Treaty of Waitangi... More>>


Omicron: Government’s Plan To Minimise Risk
Cabinet has agreed a suite of precautionary measures to keep Omicron out of the community for as long as possible, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:


National: Huge Failure For Opening Fortnight Of 2021 Resident Visa
The opening fortnight of the 2021 Resident Visa has been an appalling failure after a totally predictable crash of Immigration New Zealand’s (INZ) IT system and less than a hundred visas being processed to date, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 