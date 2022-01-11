Stratford’s Summer Nights Series Is Back For 2022

Summer Nights is back for its 12th year! The Summer Nights 2022 line-up includes two great events with movies on Saturday 29 January and music on Saturday 19 February.

Chill out with friends and family on Saturday 29 January with a movie in the park. Choose from two films, Sister Act or Raya & The Last Dragon or watch them both!

Then on Saturday 19 February, get your crew together, bring the whole family down and enjoy entertainment from On Yer Bike and AutoMatic80s. On Yer Bike are a local Taranaki covers band based in New Plymouth. AutoMatic80s are New Zealand's leading live 80s experience and they love bringing a crowd to life! Stratford District Council is excited to be bringing this energetic band to Taranaki.

There will be food available to purchase at both events with a selection including pizza, hotdogs, ice-creams and coffee. You are also welcome to bring your own picnic.

Community Development Manager Chade Julie says, “Summer Nights is the perfect way to celebrate warm summer evenings and get together with friends and family.”

“We love hosting events in our picturesque King Edward Park, it’s a great opportunity for Stratford locals to show off their own back yard to visitors to the district,” he says.

“We’re really looking forward to putting on these much-loved community events again. Add the dates to your event calendar, tell your friends and whānau, and join us for another special summer of family fun activity in the heart of Taranaki.”

Entry is free, and COVID-19 event regulations will apply. A My Vaccine pass will be required to enter these events for anyone aged 12 years and over.

For all the latest event details follow Stratford District Council on Facebook or visit stratford.govt.nz

