Motorists Advised To Be Prepared For Cyclone Cody To Affect Roads

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is encouraging people to check the weather forecast before travelling this weekend, with Cyclone Cody expected to hit New Zealand in the coming days.

While there is some uncertainty regarding the actual track of Cyclone Cody, MetService is currently forecasting that it will approach the country on Sunday and affect a large portion of the northern and eastern North Island and the upper South Island.

Waka Kotahi National Journey Manager Helen Harris is advising motorists across the country to be prepared for large swells on low-lying coastal roads, heavy rain and severe gales.

“We will be monitoring the situation closely and crews will be ready to implement any necessary road closures if the weather gets too dangerous for motorists,” Ms Harris says.

“With weather like this, we often see fallen trees, slips and debris on the roads. If the cyclone does hit the country as forecast, we can expect this to happen so people need to be prepared.

“Driving will be challenging in these conditions, so people will need to take extra care. Avoid travel if the weather gets very bad, but if you do need to travel then please drive to the conditions - keep speeds down, maintain a safe following distance and stay alert.

“Given strong gusts of wind are expected, people travelling in high-sided vehicles, caravans and motorcycles need to be particularly cautious and should consider delaying travel until the severe weather dies down, even if the roads are open.

“The weather can change quickly so people should check the forecast before heading out this weekend. We also encourage motorists to check our Waka Kotahi social media pages and Journey Planner webpage which is where we will provide updates about any incidents or closures on the state highway network.

“If you come across any hazards on the roads, such as fallen frees, rockfall or flooding, please report this to 0800 4 HIGHWAYS so that we can get a crew out there as quickly as possible.”

