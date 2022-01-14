Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Motorists Advised To Be Prepared For Cyclone Cody To Affect Roads

Friday, 14 January 2022, 12:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is encouraging people to check the weather forecast before travelling this weekend, with Cyclone Cody expected to hit New Zealand in the coming days.

While there is some uncertainty regarding the actual track of Cyclone Cody, MetService is currently forecasting that it will approach the country on Sunday and affect a large portion of the northern and eastern North Island and the upper South Island.

Waka Kotahi National Journey Manager Helen Harris is advising motorists across the country to be prepared for large swells on low-lying coastal roads, heavy rain and severe gales.

“We will be monitoring the situation closely and crews will be ready to implement any necessary road closures if the weather gets too dangerous for motorists,” Ms Harris says.

“With weather like this, we often see fallen trees, slips and debris on the roads. If the cyclone does hit the country as forecast, we can expect this to happen so people need to be prepared.

“Driving will be challenging in these conditions, so people will need to take extra care. Avoid travel if the weather gets very bad, but if you do need to travel then please drive to the conditions - keep speeds down, maintain a safe following distance and stay alert.

“Given strong gusts of wind are expected, people travelling in high-sided vehicles, caravans and motorcycles need to be particularly cautious and should consider delaying travel until the severe weather dies down, even if the roads are open.

“The weather can change quickly so people should check the forecast before heading out this weekend. We also encourage motorists to check our Waka Kotahi social media pages and Journey Planner webpage which is where we will provide updates about any incidents or closures on the state highway network.

“If you come across any hazards on the roads, such as fallen frees, rockfall or flooding, please report this to 0800 4 HIGHWAYS so that we can get a crew out there as quickly as possible.”

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· COVID-19 services update: nzta.govt.nz/COVID19

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Global War Against Plastics


Compared to Covid and climate change, the threat from plastics seems like a low rent version of planetary disaster. Can that plastic bottle, this fast food plastic knife and fork, and the plastic packaging wrapped around everything from supermarket fruit to toys to consumer durables really be omens of the apocalypse? Unfortunately, yes. The threat that plastics pose to the oceans alone is immense...
More>>



 
 

Government: Have Your Say On Proposed Changes To Make Drinking Water Safer
Associate Minister for the Environment Kiri Allan is urging all New Zealanders to give feedback on proposed changes aimed at making drinking water safer. “The current regulations are not fit for purpose and don’t offer enough protection, particularly for those whose water comes from smaller supplies... More>>

National: MIQ Failures Create Mayhem And Distress For Families With Visas
The Government has cruelly chosen not to fix known problems in the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) online booking system that are keeping families from reuniting says National’s Spokesperson for Immigration, Erica Stanford... More>>


Maori Council: Waitangi Tribunal Upholds New Zealand Māori Council’s COVID Claim
This morning, the Waitangi Tribunal released its report into the COVID-19 claim brought by the New Zealand Māori Council (NZMC). The report upholds the NZMC’s claim that the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic breached the Treaty of Waitangi... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 