Covid-19 Update From Your Rescue Helicopters – Open Days Postponed
Thursday, 20 January 2022, 3:39 pm
Press Release: Philips Search and Rescue Trust
We regretfully announce the postponement of all upcoming
Open Days for the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter, TECT
Rescue Helicopter, Greenlea Rescue Helicopter, and
Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter.
In light of
ongoing developments and uncertainty around Covid-19, and
following advice from our medical partners, these events are
postponed until further notice.
While we are
disappointed that we will not be able to welcome you all
onto the helipad and thank you for your support, we have no
doubt that this is the right decision as the health and
safety of the community and patients is of utmost importance
to us as well as the protection of our crew.
We remain
excited and hopeful to reschedule all Open Days as soon as
it is safe to do so and will notify you of new
dates.
We look forward to seeing you all
soon.
