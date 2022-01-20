Covid-19 Update From Your Rescue Helicopters – Open Days Postponed

We regretfully announce the postponement of all upcoming Open Days for the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter, TECT Rescue Helicopter, Greenlea Rescue Helicopter, and Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter.



In light of ongoing developments and uncertainty around Covid-19, and following advice from our medical partners, these events are postponed until further notice.

While we are disappointed that we will not be able to welcome you all onto the helipad and thank you for your support, we have no doubt that this is the right decision as the health and safety of the community and patients is of utmost importance to us as well as the protection of our crew.

We remain excited and hopeful to reschedule all Open Days as soon as it is safe to do so and will notify you of new dates.

We look forward to seeing you all soon.

© Scoop Media

