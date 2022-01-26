Name Release: Otara Bay Fatality
Wednesday, 26 January 2022, 7:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm the name of the man who died
following a water-related incident at Otara Bay on 22
January.
He was Rewiti Hokianga, 32, of
Hamilton.
Police would like to extend their
condolences to his whānau and friends at this difficult
time.
Police enquiries in relation to his death
continue on behalf of the Coroner.
The Coroner will
release their findings in due
course.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
National Party leader Christopher Luxon is being allowed to get away with murder. Luxon is not being challenged over his repeated assertions that the rest of the world has enjoyed ready access to rapid antigen tests (aka RATS) for a year, so why aren’t we? In fact, the reality across the Tasman for the past month has seen a colossal shambles unfold over (a) the availability and (b) the affordability of these tests. RATS have become a case of panic buying on steroids. Amid reports of price gouging, stock-piling, socially inequitable access and empty shelves... More>>