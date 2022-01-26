Name Release: Otara Bay Fatality

Police can now confirm the name of the man who died following a water-related incident at Otara Bay on 22 January.

He was Rewiti Hokianga, 32, of Hamilton.

Police would like to extend their condolences to his whānau and friends at this difficult time.

Police enquiries in relation to his death continue on behalf of the Coroner.

The Coroner will release their findings in due course.

