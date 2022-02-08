Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wānaka A&P Show Cancelled For First Time In 77 Years

Tuesday, 8 February 2022, 3:10 pm
Press Release: Wanaka A and P Show

The 2022 Wānaka A&P Show, due to be held on March 11-12, has been cancelled due to Covid-19 red alert restrictions.

The announcement is expected to be a crushing blow for the Wānaka community and wider Queenstown Lakes District and follows the cancellation of several other major events that bring significant economic benefit to the area.

The Wānaka A&P Show attracts 45,000 people across two days and brings more than $28.6 million in direct economic benefit to the local community each year.

“We are devastated that we have to cancel,” Upper Clutha A&P Society chair Mike Scurr says. “We have tried to delay our decision for as long as possible before time constraints prevented our Show community – the management team, sponsors, competitors, trade exhibitors, members, contractors, entertainment providers and volunteers – from successfully setting up and attending the Show.

“In the current climate, this event would have provided a much-needed cash injection to hundreds of trade exhibitors and, importantly, to our local accommodation and hospitality businesses, plus local community groups."

Wānaka A&P Show event manager Jane Stalker says: “We have been humbled by the support from so many people in the past couple of weeks, willing us to carry on.

“Every year we get told that the Show is a great community event, which provides opportunities for people to network, catch up with old friends and gain an immense sense of pride in seeing their hard work on show – whether that’s in homemade crafts, home-grown produce or livestock. We are saddened that we’re unable to provide this opportunity to enable social wellbeing and economic stimulus,” she adds.

The not-for-profit Upper Clutha A&P Society has organised the Wānaka A&P Show since its inception in 1934. The only time the Show was ever cancelled was between 1939-1945, during World War 2.
 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Wanaka A and P Show on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Political Poll, And Lata Mangeshkar


Great poll results last night for the centre left. The Newshub/Reid Research poll had Labour up by 1.6 points to 44.3%. Taken together with the Greens rise to 9.6% (up 2.4 points) that puts the centre left bloc on just under 54%. That’s streets ahead of the centre right bloc, which recorded only a dismal 39.3% level of support. The big loser last night was the ACT Party, which saw its support halve, falling by 8 percentage points...
More>>



 
 


Government: PM's Statement - House Speech
Mr Speaker I move that this House express its confidence in the Government and commend its programme for 2022 as set out in the Prime Minister’s statement. And Mr Speaker it is with confidence in our plan that I stand before you – resolute in the job ahead of us... More>>


Government: Prime Minister's Waitangi Day Speech And Prayer
While this year’s speech comes in a different form, and we’re not all able to come together on the Treaty grounds kanohi kitea, this day remains of great importance to us as a nation... More>>

ALSO:

National: Release 10-point Omicron Plan
Given the Government has listened to National’s policy to end MIQ for vaccinated travellers and recognised the importance of rapid tests, National is proposing more ideas to improve the response to Omicron, says National’s COVID-19 Response spokesperson Chris Bishop... More>>



Te Pāti Māori: File For Divorce From The Crown
Te Pāti Māori are calling to remove the British royal family as head of state, and move Aotearoa to a Te Tiriti o Waitangi based nation. “The only way this nation can work is when Māori assert their rights to self-management... More>>

Government: Booster Interval Reduced To Three Months
A million more New Zealanders over 18 will be eligible for their booster from this Friday, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. “Cabinet has considered advice from the Director-General of Health and the COVID-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group... More>>

National: Navigating Through Omicron
We need a new strategy to safely steer New Zealand through the Omicron wave and out of endless restrictions, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon says. “The Omicron variant has arrived and case numbers are set to increase rapidly in the coming weeks and months... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 