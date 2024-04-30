Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Wheelie Bin Rollout Passes Halfway Point

Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 10:53 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

More than 18,000 wheelie bins have been delivered across Marlborough ahead of the new kerbside collection service starting on 1 July.

There are around 36,000 bins to be delivered, so if you haven’t received yours yet don’t worry.

Remember the new bins will not be collected until 1 July - if you notice your neighbour has put one out, remind them the service doesn’t start until then. Collection begins at 7am so put your bins out the night before.

Bins should be placed on the kerb edge, facing the road and away from obstacles and overhanging trees. They need to be half a metre apart to allow trucks to lift them.

For advice on what to put in your new bins go to www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/recycling-and-waste/changes-to-waste-services-from-1-july-2024

Until the new service starts please keep using Council-issued rubbish bags. There’s a limited supply available at Council offices in Blenheim and Picton. You can redeem your rubbish bag voucher at Council offices or get a rebate up until 30 June. From 1 July, rubbish bags will not be collected from the kerbside; however they will be accepted at transfer stations, the Waste Sorting Centre or the Resource Recovery Centre.

Once all new bins have been delivered, households in the collection areas will have two bins and one crate.

The red-topped wheelie bin is for waste, the yellow-topped bin for cardboard and plastic recycling and the maroon crate for glass recycling.

Waste and recycling will be collected on alternate weeks - to check your collection day, see the Smart Map here: https://links.marlborough.govt.nz/rubbish-smart-map

People will be notified by mid-June whether your collection area starts with the red-top or the yellow-top bin.

If you have any questions, check out the frequently asked questions at: https://links.marlborough.govt.nz/Kerbside-FAQs, contact Council; Ph: 03 520 7400 or email mdc@marlborough.govt.nz

