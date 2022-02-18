Carterton Flooding Event - Update Friday 18 February



SITUATION

The wastewater level has dropped a little, thanks to dry weather and the fantastic effort from our community, but inflows remain above what we can discharge. There are a few man-hole covers in the reticulated network which are still overflowing, which indicates a lot of pressure / excess water in the system.

WHAT WE NEED FROM YOU

You can now happily flush your loo



We are asking you still please MINIMISE the discharge of greywater into the wastewater system, as we are expecting more rain over the weekend.

THIS MEANS:

You CAN use your washing machine, BUT please try to minimise your use to only when needed.

You CAN take showers, BUT please try to keep them as short as possible.

Please also be mindful with activities such as washing dishes and washing cars – please keep this to a minimum.

Please continue to let us know about areas of concern by placing a service request either online at https://cdc.govt.nz/service-request/ or by calling 06 379 4030.

NEXT STEPS AND GOOD NEWS

Greater Wellington Regional Council has granted us permission to increase our discharge flows during this time to 148 litres per second. This will continue over the weekend.

Rainfall forecasts are for light rain especially on Saturday and we are hoping this will not cause too many issues on top of what we are already dealing with.

Because you are now able to flush your toilet, we will reopen the public toilets and remove the portaloos.

The flow and inundation investigations continue and as mentioned earlier in the week have identified an area of interest, which we will explore further once flows reduce.

The team are working hard on dealing with the excess flows and cleaning up the roads and properties when the flows reduce. Massive shout out to our staff members who are out there cleaning up some not-so-nice messes for our community.

We are very thankful to everyone who has helped us get through last weekend’s events – from emergency services, to residents, community groups, council staff, elected members, portaloo providers, businesses and schools. It really has been a community effort and shows how we can pull together when there’s an emergency.

HOW CAN I STAY UP TO DATE

Like and follow our Facebook page @cartertondistrictcouncil

Check the home page of our website www.cdc.govt.nz/news

Listen for updates on local radio More FM 89.5FM

Subscribe to our email list www.cdc.govt.nz/newsletter

Please keep in contact with friends, whānau and elderly neighbours who may not be as connected.

