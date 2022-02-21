Carterton Flooding Event - UPDATE: MONDAY 21 FEBRUARY

A big thank you again to everyone who helped us reduce wastewater through our system over the weekend.

The good news: We have identified a potential area in the network where the flows are coming in from. As the water level drops in this dry weather, we will be able to get cameras in there to investigate further.

The not so good news: The weekend rain has set us back a little so inflows remain above what we can discharge. There are still a couple of man-hole covers in the reticulated network still overflowing, which indicates a lot of pressure / excess water in the system. These are being cordoned off and clean up will be undertaken once the flows stop

WHAT WE NEED FROM YOU

You can still happily flush your loo

We are asking you still please MINIMISE the discharge of greywater into the wastewater system, as we are expecting more rain over the weekend.

THIS MEANS:

You CAN use your washing machine, BUT please try to minimise your use to only when needed.

You CAN take showers, BUT please try to keep them as short as possible.

Please also be mindful with activities such as washing dishes and washing cars – please keep this to a minimum.

Please continue to let us know about areas of concern by placing a service request either online at https://cdc.govt.nz/service-request/ or by calling 06 379 4030.

