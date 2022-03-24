Go North This Autumn With The Inaugural Volvo Scandi Film Festival Aotearoa 2022

Tickets have today gone on sale for the inaugural Volvo Scandi Film Festival Aotearoa 2022. From 21 April, the festival will showcase the best of contemporary Scandinavian cinema in five centres around the country: Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Nelson and Christchurch.

Its carefully curated programme includes award-winning international festival favourites, celebrating the variety and sophistication of cinema from one of the world’s most exciting filmmaking regions. Unmissable highlights include Norwegian romantic comedy Diana’s Wedding, star-studded comedy Games People Play, which boasts an ensemble cast featuring Finland’s finest actors, and the multi-award-winning Danish black comedy Persona Non Grata, winner of Best Nordic Feature at the Nordic International Film Festival 2021 and Best Film, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay at 2022’s Danish Film Awards.

Festival Director, Fergus Grady, says “We’re incredibly proud to launch the Volvo Scandi Film Festival Aotearoa in 2022 and we can’t wait to share our line-up of films from some of Scandinavia’s brightest filmmaking talents with New Zealanders. Our programme is packed with charming comedies and compelling dramas that will take audiences beyond the ‘Scandi noir’. We hope Kiwi cinemagoers will join us this Autumn to experience the best of Northern European cinema on the big-screen.”

Other films making their New Zealand premieres are Danish foodie drama A Taste of Hunger, starring Game of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, explosive Norwegian comedy Everybody Hates Johan, Finnish road-trip drama-comedy Ladies of Steel, a hilarious reboot of Sweden’s all-time favourite comedy The Jonsson Gang, the story of renowned Finnish painter Helene Schjerfbeck and her love affair with art critic Einar Reuter, Helene, intriguing Norwegian survival thriller The Burning Sea, and a feel-good adaptation of Anna Fredriksson’s Swedish novel about friendship, love and food, Tuesday Club.

Locations and dates for the Volvo Scandi Film Fest Aotearoa 2022 are as follows:

