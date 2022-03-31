Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Draft Annual Plan Adopted – Consultation Begins April 2

Thursday, 31 March 2022, 4:13 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council

The coming year’s draft plan and budget for Hastings has been adopted by Hastings District Council today, ready for feedback from residents before final decisions are made and the plan adopted.

The draft Annual Plan 2022/23 aligns closely with Council's Long Term Plan work programme that was consulted on in 2021.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said that while there was a positive outlook for the year ahead in terms of delivering new and maintaining existing infrastructure and services across the community, Council was fully aware as it developed the plan that there had been challenges.

“This has been a year like no other – we’ve been firm on keeping the rates rise in line with our Long Term Plan forecasts, recognising the financial difficulties resulting from the past two to three years of upheaval due to the pandemic.

“But we have to be open to opportunities such as the purchase of Tōmoana Showgrounds that may strengthen our ability to protect it for generations to come. As part of the Annual Plan process, we are seeking community feedback on this before coming to any decision.”

Council and the Hawke’s Bay A&P Society are negotiating a conditional agreement for Council to purchase the Tōmoana Showgrounds site for $7.5 million. This is conditional on both parties agreeing to proceed with the purchase, and Council's decision will be made following comprehensive public consultation to gauge support for the purchase.

Should the purchase of the 43ha property go ahead, Council would have it declared a reserve under the Reserves Act, to protect it from commercial development.

This proposal would lift the forecast increase in rating requirement from 6.4 per cent to 6.6 per cent for the 2022/23 financial year.

Another new item was a proposal to construct an approximately 300m long seawall at Haumoana in front of the houses on the seaward side of Clifton Road between No 7 and No 41. This would be done in two stages, comprising investigation and consenting, paid for by a targeted rate levied on the affected properties.

Any decision to build the seawall would be subject to the outcome of the first stages.

A further new proposed area of investment is the establishment of a new Regional Economic Development entity for Hawke’s Bay.

This would support the ongoing development of local business and tourism industries, and strengthen the local economy through training and job initiatives, talent attraction, start-up support and more, all within an overarching strategy that works in partnership with iwi to empower the community and promote the Hawke’s Bay brand.

Other projects outlined in the draft annual plan incorporate work programmes already underway, including the completion of the upgrade to Hastings’ drinking water network to provide Hastings residents who are connected to it with a safe, resilient drinking water supply.

Work will also continue on upgrading and beautifying parks and reserves, enhancing the vibrancy of the city centre, looking after the extensive network of roads, and delivering homes for our people.

“There is so much happening to make the Hastings district an even greater place, and we are proud and excited to present this year’s draft annual plan delivering on our community’s priorities,” Mrs Hazlehurst said.

Consultation on the draft plan opens on April 2 and closes on May 16. Ratepayers will be mailed the consultation documents, which can otherwise be picked up from the Hastings District Council administration building or any of the Hastings libraries.

People will also be able to have their say at www.myvoicemychoice.co.nz

