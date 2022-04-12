Update 3: Heavy Rain Warning And Strong Wind Warning For Gisborne

Issued at: 10:56am Tuesday, 12th April 2022

Situation

Cyclone Fili approaches the North Island from the subtopics today, tracking southeastwards close to eastern parts of the North Island later today and during Wednesday. Fili is expected to bring widespread impacts to the North Island. Heavy rain and severe gales accompany the system, and very large waves and coastal inundation are likely to affect some eastern coasts. A significant heavy rain event is expected for the Wairoa District and Gisborne where Red Warnings for Heavy Rain are now in force. People in these areas can expect dangerous river conditions and significant flooding. Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, some roads may become impassable possibly isolating communities, and power outages are also likely. In addition to significant rainfall, severe gale south to southwesterly winds are also forecast, which could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. People in these areas are advised to avoid outdoor activities and unnecessary travel during this event, and to stay up to date with the latest Warnings, forecasts, and official advice.

Heavy Rain Warning for Gisborne – Red (High Confidence this event will occur)

This rain is expected to cause dangerous river conditions and significant flooding. Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities.



Issued: 10:55am Tuesday, 12th April 2022

Area: Gisborne

Valid: 10:00pm Tuesday to 10:00pm Wednesday

Expect 200 to 300mm of rain to accumulate. Peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h, but 35 to 50mm/h possible in localised places during Wednesday afternoon.

Strong Wind Warning for Gisborne - Orange

Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.



Issued: 10:55am Tuesday, 12th April 2022

Area: Gisborne

Valid: 2:00pm Wednesday to 8:00am Thursday

Severe south to southwest gales gusting 120 km/h in exposed places.

