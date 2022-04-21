Blenheim Police arrest man following operation targeting supply of methamphetamine

Blenheim Police have arrested and charged a 41-year-old man following a three month-long investigation into the supply of methamphetamine, known as Operation DES.

The operation focused on suspected methamphetamine dealing near a school in Blenheim.

Early on the morning of Wednesday 20 April Police executed a search warrant at a Whitney Street property.

The 41-year-old man has been charged with offering to supply methamphetamine and selling cannabis. Further charges are likely.

Later that morning Blenheim Police executed a second search warrant in Springlands, Blenheim which was related to his offending.

During the search warrants, Police seized cannabis and items consistent with the distribution of methamphetamine.



The man has been remanded in custody and will appear in Blenheim District Court today (Thursday 21 April).

Police are committed to helping protect the Marlborough community from drug harm.

Individuals involved in this offending profit from the destruction and social harm that methamphetamine causes, with no regard for those they have affected.

Anyone who has concerns about criminal activity in their community can contact Police by calling 111 if it is happening now, and 105 if it has already happened.

Information can also be reported to your local police station or to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

