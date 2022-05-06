Law Firm Reaffirms Its Commitment To Queenstown Lakes District Revival

Wynn Williams has further cemented its commitment to the future of Queenstown Lakes District with the appointment of partner and property and commercial law specialist Jenna Adamson. Adamson joins partner Alice Balme in leading the Firm’s Queenstown office.

Ms Adamson has an impressive international background in real estate and commercial law both with top tier Australian firms and global cosmetics brand L’Oréal. Across the ditch, she advised major corporate and commercial clients on all aspects of general property specialising in complex and high-volume commercial, retail and industrial leasing for large institutional landlords and major tenants, property developments (commercial, retail and aged care), acquisitions and disposals, due diligences and property-related aspects of highvalue corporate and financing transactions. With her background as In-house Counsel for L’Oréal Australia and New Zealand, Adamson is also well versed in consumer and competition law - including influencer marketing - e-Commerce and digital, IT data and privacy law.

Wynn Williams opened its Queenstown office just 6 months ago. National Managing Partner, Philip Maw, says Adamson’s appointment to the partnership is in line with the Firm’s investment in expertise that reflects the needs of the region as the community works to revive its economy following the impact of COVID-19.

“Being able to facilitate a collaborative approach to finding solutions to the frequent tensions between local government and environment and planning considerations and the commercial objectives of business in a way which advances the collective goal of the community is the exciting opportunity here”, says Maw.

The Firm works with some of the most exciting and iconic New Zealand and international businesses, across a broad range of commercial property work including acquisitions, disposals, development, corporate support, and leasing.

Wynn Williams’ Queenstown office is located on level 2 of the Te Nuku Building, 43 Ballarat Street, Queenstown.

