Dry July Returns To Support Kiwis Affected By Cancer

After raising more than $1.6 million for cancer charities in 2021, the Dry July campaign is back for its 11th year encouraging New Zealanders to take a month off alcohol to raise important funds for people affected by cancer.

With registrations now open, Dry July not only gives Kiwis the opportunity to say ‘cheers’ to the health benefits of taking a break from alcohol, but to also raise funds for cancer charities across the country.

Dry July NZ Trust has raised over $7.6 million for cancer organisations since 2012, with more than 8,600 Kiwis last year alone reaping the benefits of Dry July while supporting cancer patients, their families and carers.

Dry July Campaign and Fundraising Manager Ashleigh Oliver says the organisation is always overwhelmed with the level of support New Zealanders show the campaign.

“Providing funds to New Zealand cancer organisations is what Dry July is all about,” she says. “Everything we fund is to benefit cancer patients, their families, and carers in practical, tangible ways. We aim to make a difficult time, a little easier for people affected by cancer.

“We’re so excited to be back for 2022, to continue raising funds that will improve the comfort, care and wellbeing of patients and loved ones who are affected by cancer.

This year’s funds will support three beneficiaries; Look Good Feel Better, Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand and PINC & STEEL, all of which have been enabled to deliver specific programs for people affected by cancer thanks to last year’s Dry July funds.

All three beneficiaries are reporting that demand for their programs has never been higher, and the funding made possible by Dry July has allowed more New Zealanders affected by cancer to be supported.

Look Good Feel Better General Manager Clare O’Higgins says the funds raised have been instrumental in allowing the charity to continue to widen the practical support for men and women at all stages of their cancer treatment.

“As we continued to move through Covid-19 alert levels and the uncertainty that brought last year, Dry July funds allowed us to create a number of online Q&A series and live online video programmes, establishing an online database for our participants to continue accessing our services,” she says.

“We know how stressful these times have been for so many affected by cancer, so giving them a sense of normalcy and community through these online platforms has been a gift. We are so grateful.”

PINC & STEEL has also supported hundreds of New Zealanders in their recovery from cancer treatment thanks to 2021 Dry July funds.

“The impact of cancer during and post-treatment affects every aspect of a person’s life. The disruption to normal community interaction in the past two years has only made things harder for people requiring rehabilitation services,” says PINC & STEEL Founder and CEO Lou James.

“Dry July’s support has meant that PINC & STEEL were able to reduce barriers to connecting more people with dedicated cancer rehabilitation healthcare professionals right across the country. We have run 480 cancer rehab classes in 35 locations around New Zealand in the past 12 months alone.”

Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand has utilised its Dry July funding to continue the development and expansion of its popular PROST-FIT exercise classes as well as its 0800-support number and online forum for men.

Registrations for Dry July 2022 are now open. To sign up, sponsor a friend, join as a team or workplace please visit www.dryjuly.co.nz.

