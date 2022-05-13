Are Electric Car Charging Stations In Central New Plymouth A Good Idea?

NPDC is considering a proposal from electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla to put five electric vehicle charging stations at one of our city centre car parks.

The proposal would see Tesla paying for valuable upfront infrastructure, at a cost of around six figures, in the Puke Ariki car park, speeding our way to a greener future and bringing in visitors by putting the city on the road trip map for EV drivers.

Two chargers would be universal charging stations and three would be for Tesla vehicles, but Tesla says if the project goes ahead they’re committed to make all its EV chargers universal in the near future.

New Plymouth is transitioning from a large town to a small city and with a growing fleet of electric vehicles owned by locals combined with increasing numbers of visitors yet there is only a single charging site in the centre of town.

New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom says as a Sustainable Lifestyle Capital we’re committed to supporting our people and businesses to transition to a low emissions high value economic future and part of that involves ensuring locals and visitors have access to the infrastructure required to support their vehicles choices.

“This proposal sees Tesla funding around six figures for this charging infrastructure, including provision for all types of EVs to fast charge in the central city, helping us achieve our climate response goals and ensuring the growing number of people wanting to charge up don’t have to wait in line for extended periods of time.”

The Mayor and councillors will review the public feedback before making a final decision on whether or not to enter into an agreement with Tesla for a feasibility study.

Is it a good idea? Give us a call on 06 759 6060 or email us on enquiries@npdc.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

