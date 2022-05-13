Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Are Electric Car Charging Stations In Central New Plymouth A Good Idea?

Friday, 13 May 2022, 11:15 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

NPDC is considering a proposal from electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla to put five electric vehicle charging stations at one of our city centre car parks.

The proposal would see Tesla paying for valuable upfront infrastructure, at a cost of around six figures, in the Puke Ariki car park, speeding our way to a greener future and bringing in visitors by putting the city on the road trip map for EV drivers.

Two chargers would be universal charging stations and three would be for Tesla vehicles, but Tesla says if the project goes ahead they’re committed to make all its EV chargers universal in the near future.

New Plymouth is transitioning from a large town to a small city and with a growing fleet of electric vehicles owned by locals combined with increasing numbers of visitors yet there is only a single charging site in the centre of town.

New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom says as a Sustainable Lifestyle Capital we’re committed to supporting our people and businesses to transition to a low emissions high value economic future and part of that involves ensuring locals and visitors have access to the infrastructure required to support their vehicles choices.

“This proposal sees Tesla funding around six figures for this charging infrastructure, including provision for all types of EVs to fast charge in the central city, helping us achieve our climate response goals and ensuring the growing number of people wanting to charge up don’t have to wait in line for extended periods of time.”

The Mayor and councillors will review the public feedback before making a final decision on whether or not to enter into an agreement with Tesla for a feasibility study.

Is it a good idea? Give us a call on 06 759 6060 or email us on enquiries@npdc.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Plymouth District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Rabuka’s Possible Return In Fiji


Fiji signed onto China’s Belt and Road initiative in 2018, along with a separate agreement on economic co-operation and aid. Yet it took the recent security deal between China and the Solomon Islands to get the belated attention of the US and its helpmates in Canberra and Wellington, and the Pacific is now an arena of major power rivalries...
More>>



 
 


Speaker: 2022 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented
The 2022 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented in the House today. It contains a summary of members’ interests as at 31 January 2022... More>>

PM Pre-Budget Speech: Reconnecting And Rebalancing
Thank you to Business New Zealand and Fujitsu for hosting us here today, and I am grateful to be joined by Minister Faafoi, and Minister Hipkins... More>>


Budget: Investing To Eliminate Violence In Our Homes And Communities
Budget 2022 is delivering on the Government’s plan to eliminate family violence and sexual violence. “Our Government is investing in a future where everyone, no matter who they are, where they are from... More>>


Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>

ACT: Time To Face Reality On Super Age
“It’s time to face reality on the superannuation age, and gradually increase the age of eligibility starting now instead of waiting ‘til it’s harder,” says ACT Leader David Seymour... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 