Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

More Reports Of Gastro Bug Circulating

Friday, 20 May 2022, 10:26 am
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

Hawke’s Bay health officials are asking people to practice good hand hygiene and stay home if feeling unwell after more reports of a vomiting and diarrhoea bug circulating within the community.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said within the past 24 hours Hawke’s Bay’s public health unit had received an additional four notifications of gastro outbreaks among childcare centres as well as one school, taking the total number of reported outbreaks in recent days to eight.

“These outbreaks are located in the Hastings and Napier districts and include a sudden onset of vomiting, diarrhoea and fever, usually lasting for 24 hours,” said Dr Jones.

“Hand hygiene is very important to prevent the spread of the bug. Hands should be washed thoroughly with soap and warm running water for at least 20 seconds and dried thoroughly with paper towels, especially after going to the toilet, after changing a nappy and before handling food.

“Sick people should also stay away from work, school, sport and community activities, preparing food or swimming in public pools until they are well and without diarrhoea for 48 hours.”

Dr Jones said keeping unwell children or loved ones hydrated was important.

“Anyone at home with vomiting and diarrhoea needs to stay hydrated and if symptoms don’t improve, it’s very important to call your family doctor of Healthline on 0800-611-116 for medical advice,” he said.

Cleaning household items was also very important to prevent bugs spreading.

“Clean hard surfaces, toys, bathrooms and utensils as they can become contaminated with the virus. Wash dirty clothing in hot water and rinse separately from the rest of the laundry.”

Earlier this week a ward at Hawke’s Bay Hospital was placed in precautionary lockdown due to Norovirus. The ward remains in lockdown, with strict infection, prevention and control measures in place. Nine patients and eight members of staff have been affected, but there have been no new cases reported within the past 24 hours.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Hawke's Bay District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Budget 2022


At base, the political biffo back and forth on the merits of Budget 2022 comes down to only one thing. Who is the better manager of the economy and better steward of social wellbeing – National or Labour? In its own quiet way, the Treasury has buried a fascinating answer to the “who’s best at running an economy during a crisis?” question, at page 57 of the Fiscal Strategy section...
More>>



 
 


Budget 2022: A Secure Future In Difficult Times
Budget 2022 will help build a high wage, low emissions economy that provides greater economic security, while providing support to households affected by cost of living pressures... More>>

ALSO:

Budget: Climate Investments Provide Path To Economic Security
The Government is investing in New Zealand’s economic security by ensuring climate change funding moves away from short-term piecemeal responses and towards smart, long-term investment... More>>

ALSO:


Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It
New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Classification Office: Following Decision To Ban Manifesto The Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Is Now Banned
The livestream video of yesterday’s mass shooting in the United States has now been banned, Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced this morning. The decision follows on from his decision yesterday to call in and ban the ‘manifesto... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 