Mount Albert homicide: Police seek person of interest

Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Auckland City CIB:

The Police investigation has progressed overnight, and Auckland City Police now have a person of interest they are seeking to locate.

This person is 22-year-old Christian Eteuati. Police have been making enquiries to locate Eteuati, and these remain ongoing.

Police are now appealing for the public’s assistant to locate him.

Eteuati is considered extremely dangerous, and the public is advised not to approach him.

If you see him, phone 111 immediately.

Eteuati is known to have links in the Sandringham and West Auckland areas.

Anyone who may be assisting in concealing Eteuati’s whereabouts could well find themselves being prosecuted.

Enquiries to establish the full events that occurred on the evening of the death are ongoing.

A scene guard remains in place at Roy Clements Treeway and is likely to remain in place over the coming days.

A Police presence remains in the area, and we again urge anyone who feel unsafe at all, or who sees anything suspicious, to contact Police immediately.

Any information or relevant detail that may assist us with our investigation is important and we urge you to call 105, quoting file number 220524/8192, or Operation Volans.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

